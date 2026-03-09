Market Research Services Market Expected to Grow to $116.02 Billion by 2030 at a 4.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market research services sector has become increasingly vital as businesses seek to make smarter, data-driven decisions in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Understanding the current market size, growth factors, and regional leadership helps reveal where this industry is headed and what is fueling its expansion.

Market Research Services Market Size and Projected Growth

The market research services market has experienced consistent growth recently, with its valuation expected to rise from $93.37 billion in 2025 to $96.77 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Historically, this uptrend has been propelled by a stronger focus on data-driven decision-making, the shift towards consumer-centric product development, increased reliance on digital survey tools, greater emphasis on brand tracking studies, and broader use of analytics-driven consulting models.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to expand further, reaching $116.02 billion by 2030 at an accelerated CAGR of 4.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include growing demand for predictive market intelligence, wider adoption of automation in research processes, the rise of real-time customer feedback systems, enhanced personalization analytics, and the integration of research with CRM and marketing platforms. Emerging trends set to influence the market over the next several years involve AI-powered consumer insights platforms, real-time data collection technologies, advanced analytics integration, expanding online and mobile survey methods, and increased focus on behavioral and sentiment analysis.

Understanding Market Research Services and Their Role

Market research services encompass activities designed to evaluate the potential success of new products or services by gathering direct consumer feedback. These services enable companies to identify their target audiences and gather real-time opinions and insights from customers, helping them refine offerings and make informed business decisions.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in Market Research Services

One significant driver behind the expansion of the market research services industry is stable economic growth. Sustainable economic development—defined as growth that meets human needs while preserving natural resources and the environment—creates favorable conditions for businesses to invest in detailed market analysis. Market research enables companies to detect trends and consumer behaviors, helping them adapt strategies and maintain competitiveness amid shifting market landscapes.

For example, data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) indicates that real GDP in the United States grew at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Such steady economic progress supports demand for market research services by encouraging businesses to optimize products and services based on solid market intelligence.

Regional Leadership in the Market Research Services Sector

In terms of geographic dominance, North America led the market research services market in 2025, holding the largest regional share. Western Europe followed as the second largest market in this sector. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and opportunities.

