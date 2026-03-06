Tennessee River Jewel: A 950-Acre Private River Kingdom in the American South

Tennessee River Jewel

This is not simply acreage. It is a generational asset — one defined by scale, river frontage, and permanence. There are few properties left that offer this degree of privacy and continuity.” — Grace Frank

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace Frank Group announces the offering of Tennessee River Jewel , a nearly 1,000-acre private estate featuring six uninterrupted miles of Tennessee River frontage just outside Chattanooga. Recognized as one of the largest privately controlled river corridors in the Southeastern United States, the property represents a scale of ownership that is increasingly rare — and virtually impossible to recreate.Positioned along a secluded bend of the Tennessee River, the estate offers complete privacy shaped not only by gated entry, but by geography itself. With no public vantage points and no neighboring rooftops in view, the six continuous miles of river frontage form a natural perimeter, creating a sanctuary defined by water, topography, and uninterrupted landscape.The terrain spans mature hardwood forests, open pastureland, and elevated ridgelines offering sweeping 300-degree panoramic views across the river valley. Multiple plateau build sites provide commanding locations for a primary residence or lodge, while river-level clearings offer potential for guest cottages, boathouses, or a waterfront wellness retreat. An internal network of established trails and roads supports equestrian pursuits, hiking, ATV recreation, and seamless private access throughout the property.For buyers seeking a multigenerational family compound, discreet retreat, conservation-focused investment, or legacy landholding, Tennessee River Jewel presents extraordinary flexibility. Large-scale assemblages of this size and continuity have become increasingly fragmented throughout the region, positioning this estate among the rarest offerings in today’s land market.Despite its seclusion, the property remains highly accessible. A municipal airport capable of accommodating private jets is located approximately 10 to 15 minutes away. Downtown Chattanooga is within 25 minutes, Nashville within two hours, and Atlanta within three hours — offering a rare balance of isolation and connectivity.Beyond its visual scale, the estate carries ecological significance. The Tennessee River corridor serves as a vital habitat and migratory pathway, creating meaningful conservation easement potential and long-term stewardship value. Located in Tennessee — a no-state-income-tax state — and with very limited river holdings of this magnitude remaining nationwide, the property also presents compelling generational investment considerations.Included on the estate is an approximately 2,500-square-foot residence currently operating as a successful private rental, suitable for guest accommodations, caretaker housing, or continued income generation during future development.“This is not simply acreage,” said Grace Frank, MBA, of Grace Frank Group. “It is a generational asset — one defined by scale, river frontage, and permanence. There are few properties left that offer this degree of privacy and continuity.”Tennessee River Jewel is offered for sale. Pricing and comprehensive due diligence materials are available upon verification and execution of a non-disclosure agreement.For inquiries, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.