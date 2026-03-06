Stella Pecollo Joins Regé-Jean Page and Halle Bailey in 'You, Me, & Tuscany' and signs with top Hollywood manager

Stella Pecollo 3 by Jonny Marlow

Italian actress Stella Pecollo is stepping into the global spotlight with the upcoming rom-com “You, Me, & Tuscany,” starring Regé-Jean Page and Halle Bailey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italian actress, writer, and performer Stella Pecollo is stepping into the global spotlight with the upcoming romantic comedy “You, Me, & Tuscany,” starring Regé-Jean Page and Halle Bailey, set for worldwide theatrical release on April 10, 2026.Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Italian countryside, “You, Me, & Tuscany” follows Anna (Halle Bailey), a spirited young cook who impulsively decides to squat in an abandoned Tuscan villa owned by Matteo (Lorenzo de Moor), a man she barely knows. Her bold decision leads to a whirlwind of unexpected events when she meets Michael (Regé-Jean Page), Matteo’s cousin, setting off a story filled with romance, secrets, and comedic complications.Pecollo plays Francesca, one of Michael's loving and fiercely loyal family members, who helps anchor the story’s colorful Tuscan family dynamic. Known for bringing warmth and charisma to her performances, Pecollo adds a memorable and hilarious presence to the ensemble cast.Born and raised in Italy, Pecollo’s path to the screen has been shaped by a lifelong connection to performance. Inspired by her great-grandmother, who ran a traveling theater company, Pecollo developed an early passion for the arts. Although she never had the opportunity to meet her—who passed away before she was born—she often says she feels that legacy “in her DNA,” a connection she even honors with a tattoo dedicated to her memory.In her early twenties, Pecollo left her hometown and spent years living in Milan, Rome, London, New York City, and Shanghai, performing in theater and musical productions while exploring a wide range of creative disciplines including singing, modeling, fashion design, and performance art. She moved home 31 times!She later gained recognition on Italian television with the Fox Life mini-series “Extravergine,” followed by lead roles in the thriller “Dedalus,” now streaming on Disney+, and Prime Video’s “Sconfort Zone.”In addition to acting, Pecollo is also an author. In 2020, "Mondadori", Italy’s leading publishing house, invited her to write her memoir “Io sono Bella (I Am Beautiful),” a candid and often humorous exploration of body positivity and self-acceptance. The book is currently being developed for the screen as both a television series and a feature film, with the name "Bella".Pecollo is continuing to expand her international presence , recently signing with prominent LA manager Karli Doumanis of 42MP, marking an exciting new chapter in her growing global career with several projects in development and production in the United States, including the web series “Fluffy,” which she wrote and stars in as the lead, the short film “Iterum” and its planned feature adaptation, the New York-shot feature film “Big Italy,” and a role in the Amazon Prime series “Through Thick and Sin” on Amazon Prime.Fluent in Italian and English, and conversational in Spanish and French, Pecollo currently splits her time between Italy and Los Angeles as her career continues to bridge European cinema and Hollywood.A recent pre-nomination for the David di Donatello Awards for Best Lead Actress for her performance in “Dedalus” further highlights Pecollo’s growing recognition within the international film industry, marking an exciting milestone in her journey toward being acknowledged as a leading actress—especially after many years of delivering memorable performances in character roles within Italian cinema.Media ContactPublicist: Joelle Onukwubiri / ICONprjonukwubiri@icon-publicity.com+1 301-267-3226

Trailer of "You, me & Tuscany"

