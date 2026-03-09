New Research Reveals Loneliness Is the Strongest Predictor of Mental Health Distress in Myasthenia Gravis

A Bionews survey of 311 people living with the disease finds that three emotions explain 63% of all variation in mental health outcomes

This research challenges us to look past the assumption that treating the body is enough.” — Marcella Debidda, PhD

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research published by Bionews , Inc. is changing the conversation about what actually drives mental health struggles in people living with Myasthenia Gravis (MG), a rare condition that causes muscle weakness and fatigue. The study surveyed 311 people with MG and found something that surprised even the researchers: loneliness, regret, and uncertainty explain 63% of all variation in mental health distress. Physical symptoms on their own don't independently predict mental health.That distinction matters for the estimated 36,000 to 60,000 Americans living with MG, and for everyone involved in their care.Loneliness alone was the single most powerful predictor of distress, outweighing age, how long someone has lived with the disease, or the level of physical disability they experience. Sixty-two percent of respondents reported anxiety or depression, with an average distress score of 8.5 out of 15.The research also uncovered "emotional coexistence”, meaning seventy-two percent of respondents experience at least one positive emotion on a regular basis, and 38% hold both high positive and high negative emotions at the same time. Notably, adults 65 and older reported the highest levels of positive emotions despite real and ongoing struggles, pointing to a hard-won emotional strength that most care approaches don't account for."This research challenges us to look past the assumption that treating the body is enough," said Marcella Debidda, President of Patient Insights & Clinical Solutions at Bionews. "When loneliness predicts someone's mental health more powerfully than any physical measure, it tells us something we can't ignore: the emotional reality of living with a rare disease deserves the same attention and investment as the medical one. These findings are more than numbers. They're a signal that the only way to treat effectively is to rethink how we support the whole person."The study was authored by Magdalene Otanwa, MBA, Ryan Golley, Albert Freedman, PhD, and Debidda, PhD with input from a Patient Advisory Board of eight rare disease patients and caregivers who helped shape the survey.Interactive Report: Experience the Full ResearchThe complete findings are being released as an interactive online experience: a chapter-based, scrollable site featuring animated statistics, data visualizations, real stories, and video. It's designed to make the research feel personal, not just academic. The three chapters explore:- The Resilient Elder: How adults 65 and older show emotional strength that defies assumptions about aging with a rare disease- The Weight of Loneliness: Why loneliness is a more powerful predictor of distress than any physical factor- Emotional Coexistence: What it means that most people with MG carry joy and pain at the same time, and what that should change about how care is deliveredThe site also includes recommendations for the organizations and companies that serve this community. Join the research team for a closer look at the findings via a Linkedin Live event on March 11, including a walkthrough of the interactive report and live insights from an MG patient.About BionewsBionews is a leading rare disease news and insights network that reaches more than one million patients and caregivers each month across more than 50 condition-specific communities. More than half of the Bionews team lives with a rare condition or cares for someone who does, grounding every story, insight, and initiative in real, lived experience. Through news coverage, patient perspectives, research-driven insights, and interactive forums, Bionews is dedicated to helping patients and caregivers make informed decisions at critical clinical moments by delivering accurate, empathetic, and accessible information.

