A New Era Begins: Aaron Hanson Appointed Senior Pastor at Timberline Church

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timberline Church is excited to welcome Aaron Hanson as its new Senior Pastor after a careful, prayerful search guided by Vanderbloemen , a leading pastoral search firm . With more than 20 years in ministry, Aaron will help lead Timberline into its next season of growth and service for our community.Timberline Church, a member of the Assemblies of God denomination, has grown from about 100 people to more than 2,700, expanding to multiple campuses under Pastor Dary Northrup’s steady, people-first leadership. After 38 years of faithful service, Pastor Dary announced his retirement in early 2025 and began planning a thoughtful handoff with the board and staff. This transition is a big moment for the Timberline family, with renewed energy, as the church continues to serve Fort Collins and reach beyond it.About Timberline ChurchTimberline Church is anchored in a simple mission: “spend our lives sharing the life and love of Jesus.” Based in Fort Collins, CO, Timberline is a welcoming, active community that values authenticity, relationships, and ministry that meets people where they are. Through strong local and global missions, the church equips people to serve, give generously, and build real connections across the city. That focus carries past Sunday services, creating a place where faith grows, families find support, and lives change over time.The Search for a New Church LeaderChoosing a new Senior Pastor was a defining decision for Timberline’s leadership and congregation. With a growing church that includes many Millennials and Gen Z families, the search focused on someone who could lead with vision and connect across ages. Timberline partnered with Vanderbloemen, recommended by Foundations Church of Loveland, CO, to run a careful process from start to finish.Led by Senior Executive Search Consultant Jay Mitchell and Recruiting Operations Manager Emily Hernandez-Basquez, Vanderbloemen’s team conducted a thorough search to find a pastor who would align with Timberline’s values and future goals. After reviewing strong candidates, Aaron Hanson rose to the top as a steady leader with a pastor’s heart and a clear sense of direction.About Aaron HansonAaron Hanson sensed a clear call to Timberline Church after recognizing a season of transition in his life well before applying. With more than 20 years of pastoral experience, he brings a strong track record in ministry leadership, staff development, and community engagement. He has served as a Youth Minister and is known for building genuine connections with people of all ages, from young families to longtime church members.Aaron’s ministry philosophy closely reflects Timberline’s core values of authenticity, relevance, and relationship-focused leadership. He is deeply committed to local and global missions and shares Timberline’s vision of serving as a trusted, active presence in the community. His leadership style supports healthy growth while strengthening meaningful connections inside and outside the church.Looking AheadWith Aaron Hanson stepping into the role of Senior Pastor, Timberline Church looks to the future with confidence and momentum. His leadership is expected to guide the church into a new season marked by growth, service, and spiritual depth. Timberline remains committed to sharing the message of Jesus Christ with humility, clarity, and purpose, while expanding its reach to future generations.

