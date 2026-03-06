Study of 1,000 Small Business Websites Finds 72% Hide Customer Reviews

Customer Review Trust Study showing review placement across 1,000 small business websites

Analysis of 1,000 small business websites finds most fail to display customer reviews prominently, revealing missed opportunities to build trust online.

Customer reviews are one of the strongest trust signals available to small businesses online, yet many companies fail to display them where visitors make decisions.” — Tim Sumer

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new research analysis of small business websites has found that many companies may be underutilizing one of their most powerful trust signals: customer reviews.The Customer Review Trust Study analyzed 1,000 small business websites across multiple industries to evaluate how businesses display customer feedback and trust signals online.The analysis found that 72% of small business websites fail to display customer reviews prominently. The findings suggest that many companies are collecting positive feedback on third-party platforms but not integrating those reviews effectively into their own websites.Customer reviews play an important role in helping potential customers evaluate businesses online. When visitors see feedback from real customers, it can help reduce uncertainty and strengthen credibility during the decision-making process.Key findings from the study include:• 72% of small business websites do not display reviews prominently• Only 18% feature customer reviews directly on their homepage• Just 10% place reviews near contact forms, quote requests, or booking buttons• 64% rely primarily on third-party review platforms such as Google Reviews without integrating reviews into their websitesAccording to the study, this gap between collecting reviews and displaying them strategically may affect how quickly visitors develop trust when evaluating businesses online.“Customer reviews are one of the strongest trust signals available to small businesses online, yet many companies fail to display them where visitors are making decisions,” said Tim Sumer, founder of ReputationRiser “In many cases, businesses are earning positive feedback but leaving those reviews on external platforms rather than using them to reinforce trust directly on their own websites.”Customer reviews function as a form of social proof, helping visitors feel more confident about contacting or hiring a business. For small businesses competing with larger brands, reviews can play an important role in building credibility quickly.Supporting research exploring this topic further includes resources such as how customer reviews increase website conversions and other articles examining the role of social proof in online decision making.The goal of the Customer Review Trust Study was to better understand how businesses currently present customer feedback as part of the website trust experience and where opportunities may exist to improve visibility.The study reviewed publicly accessible small business websites across industries including home services, professional services, healthcare providers, and local retail businesses. Researchers evaluated the presence, placement, and visibility of customer reviews across key website areas such as homepages, service pages, and conversion points.Businesses interested in showcasing customer feedback more effectively can also explore tools such as ReputationRiser, which helps businesses display verified customer reviews directly on their websites.The full findings from the Customer Review Trust Study are available online.About ReputationRiserReputationRiser is a software platform designed to help businesses showcase verified customer reviews directly on their websites to strengthen trust and support online conversions. The platform enables businesses to integrate customer feedback into their websites so visitors can see real experiences from previous customers.

