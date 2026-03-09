Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market 2026: Blockchain Innovations Transforming Asset Finance

Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tokenized equipment-leasing market is dominated by a mix of global blockchain technology manufacturers, fintech solution manufacturers, digital asset infrastructure developers, and specialized tokenization technology providers. Companies are focusing on regulatory-compliant tokenization frameworks, smart contract automation, secure digital asset custody solutions, and seamless system integration to strengthen market presence and enhance transaction efficiency and transparency. Emphasis on financial regulatory compliance, data security, transaction traceability, and scalability of digital platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital finance and asset tokenization sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market?

•According to our research, Kyobo Life / Shinhan consortium led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The digital asset and financial technology division of the company, which is directly involved in the tokenized equipment-leasing market, delivers blockchain-based leasing platforms, smart contract infrastructure, fractional ownership solutions, and secure transaction systems that support asset tokenization, transparent financing, and compliant digital investment ecosystems across industrial and commercial equipment segments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market?

Major companies operating in the tokenized equipment-leasing market are Kyobo Life / Shinhan consortium, Fireblocks, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance & Leasing Co. Ltd., Leaseum Partners, Brickblock, InvestaX, Blockchain App Factory, Securitize, Inc., EVIDENT, MANTRA, TokenSoft, LeasePilot, Novus Aviation Capital, ELOOP, Blocksquare, Tokeny Solutions, Polymath, Vertalo, DigiShares, Swarm Markets.

How Concentrated Is The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 8% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of structure reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by complex financial compliance requirements, evolving digital asset regulations, robust cybersecurity standards, and the need for scalable blockchain infrastructure to ensure secure and transparent leasing transactions. Leading players such as Kyobo Life / Shinhan consortium, Fireblocks, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance & Leasing Co. Ltd., Leaseum Partners, Brickblock, InvestaX, Blockchain App Factory, Securitize, Inc., EVIDENT, MANTRA hold notable market shares through advanced tokenization frameworks, established investor networks, strategic partnerships, global platform reach, and continuous innovation in smart contract and asset management technologies. As demand for flexible equipment financing, fractional ownership models, and transparent investment solutions grows, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and geographic expansion are expected to further strengthen the competitive positioning of key participants in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oKyobo Life / Shinhan consortium (3%)

oFireblocks (2%)

oSumitomo Mitsui Finance & Leasing Co. Ltd. (1%)

oLeaseum Partners (0.2%)

oBrickblock (0.2%)

oInvestaX (0.2%)

oBlockchain App Factory (0.1%)

oSecuritize, Inc. (0.1%)

oEVIDENT (0.1%)

oMANTRA (0.1%)

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market?

•Major raw materials suppliers in the tokenized equipment-leasing market include Jio Financial Services, Vakrangee Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Electric Mobility, Ola Electric.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market?

•Major wholesalers or distributors in the tokenized equipment-leasing market include pydra, Antier Solutions, ChicMic Studios, Debut Infotech, Nadcab Labs, RWA Labs, RealToken Co., BlockAsset Group, Bitbond, Brickken, Ondo Finance, Stobox, Aconomy, Pandora Finance, HollaEx, TokenizeMe, TokenizeNow, TokenizeIt.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Tokenized Equipment-Leasing Market?

•Major end users in the tokenized equipment-leasing market include Indiabulls, Tata Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra Finance, SBI Equipment Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Finance, Bajaj Auto Finance, TVS Credit Services, Shriram Transport Finance, Fullerton India, Aditya Birla Finance, Magma Fincorp, Tata Motors Finance, Ashok Leyland Finance, Eicher Motors Finance, Force Motors Finance, Piaggio Vehicles Finance

What Are the Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Data-enriched digital asset tokenization is transforming the tokenized equipment-leasing market by enhancing asset transparency, improving liquidity, and enabling more efficient leasing and investment models through real-time data integration and blockchain-based ownership structures.

•Example: In March 2024, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company Limited launched an SEC-registered tokenization platform for blockchain-based conversion.

•Its secure blockchain infrastructure, real-time asset data enrichment, and automated compliance features enhance transaction efficiency, strengthen investor confidence, and support transparent, data-driven leasing and investment decision-making.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Blockchain-Based Tokenization Platforms Enhancing Transparency And Fractional Leasing

•Institutional Adoption Of Private Fund Tokenization For Digital Asset Access

•Strategic Alliances Strengthening The Tokenized Leasing Ecosystem

•Compliant Tokenization Solutions Streamlining Digital Equipment Leasing Processes

