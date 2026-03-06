The Sirian Trilogy Omnibus Edition Brings An Epic Science Fantasy Saga Together In One Complete Volume

The Sirian Trilogy: Omnibus Edition by Allien Brown

Allien Michael Brown invites readers into the mysterious world of Siria where one man must uncover the truth about his past & secrets that shape an entire realm

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Allien Michael Brown presents the complete collection of his imaginative fantasy saga with The Sirian Trilogy: Omnibus Edition. This single volume brings together the three novels that form the world of Siria series, offering readers a full journey through an expansive universe filled with mystery, discovery, and adventure.

The omnibus edition includes The Emerald of Siria, The High Queen of Siria, and The Corewood of Siria, allowing readers to experience the entire arc of the story in one comprehensive collection. Together, these books follow the journey of a central character named Remy as he enters a world filled with hidden history, powerful forces, and secrets waiting to be revealed.

At the heart of the trilogy is Remy’s quest to understand both the strange world around him and the deeper truth about his own past. As he explores the realm of Siria, he encounters challenges and revelations that push him toward a greater understanding of his place within this complex and evolving universe.

The story unfolds as a blend of science fiction and fantasy elements, creating a setting where imagination and mystery combine to shape a world unlike any other. As Remy’s journey progresses, the secrets of Siria begin to surface, revealing connections that stretch beyond what he once believed possible.

Brown’s storytelling invites readers into a layered narrative filled with unexpected twists and moments of discovery. Each installment contributes to a larger story that gradually uncovers the deeper mythology of Siria and the forces that influence its destiny.

With the release of The Sirian Trilogy: Omnibus Edition, readers can experience the entire saga in one volume, making it accessible both to longtime fans of the series and to new readers eager to explore the world for the first time.

Allien Michael Brown is an author dedicated to crafting imaginative worlds and thought provoking stories that challenge readers to explore new perspectives and possibilities through speculative fiction.

