Experience the Revolutionary War’s 250th Anniversary in Spartanburg, S.C.

Battle of Cowpens reenactment in Spartanburg, S.C. Daniel Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg, S.C. Walnut Grove Plantation in Spartanburg, S.C.

With 12 battle sites, Spartanburg is a must-stop Southern region — where Revolutionary War history meets a vibrant culinary, arts and outdoor destination

As the nation reflects on 250 years of independence, Spartanburg offers more than a history lesson — it offers a sense of place.” — Billy Dunlap, chief tourism development officer at OneSpartanburg, Inc.

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation marks the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, Spartanburg, South Carolina invites travelers to experience the Southern Campaign where it unfolded — and to discover a region that pairs pivotal history with dynamic, modern culture. Spartanburg is home to a dozen documented Revolutionary War sites , including two with immersive visitor experiences, forming one of the Southeast’s most concentrated and accessible Revolutionary War trails.While cities like Boston and Philadelphia often dominate the founding narrative, historians note that more Revolutionary War battles and skirmishes were fought in South Carolina than in any colony except New Jersey — and many of the most decisive moments unfolded in Spartanburg County . Spartanburg itself takes its name from the Spartan Regiment, a local Patriot militia — a lasting reminder of the area’s direct connection to the fight for independence.“As the nation reflects on 250 years of independence, Spartanburg offers more than a history lesson — it offers a sense of place,” said Billy Dunlap, chief tourism development officer at OneSpartanburg, Inc. “The Southern Campaign changed the course of the war, and visitors can stand on the very ground where that momentum shifted — then experience a region that pairs that history with exceptional dining, outdoor exploration and a thriving arts scene.”From nationally significant battlefields to frontier forts and downtown monuments, visitors can walk the very ground where America’s independence was shaped.Spartanburg’s Revolutionary War history is preserved across 12 official sites, many marked with interpretive signage and several connected to state parks or trail systems. Together, they create an accessible trail-style experience ideal for history enthusiasts, families and heritage travelers.1. Daniel Morgan Monument – Downtown Spartanburg, Morgan SquareDowntown monument honoring Gen. Daniel Morgan, hero of the Southern Campaign. Located in the heart of downtown, the monument anchors Spartanburg’s Revolutionary story.2. Walnut Grove Plantation – Roebuck, near Interstate 26Childhood home of Kate Moore Barry and a Patriot militia gathering site. Operated by the Spartanburg County Historical Association, Walnut Grove offers seasonal tours, exhibits and public programming.3. Battle of Musgrove’s Mill – Along the Enoree River, near ClintonSite of a major Patriot victory in August 1780 that set the stage for Kings Mountain. Today, the area is preserved as a state historic site with trails and a visitor center.4. Battle of Blackstock’s Plantation – Near Enoree, overlooking the Tyger RiverGen. Thomas Sumter defeats British forces under Banastre Tarleton. The site includes a monument, kiosk and access to the Palmetto Trail.5. Battle of Kelsey Creek – Inside Croft State Park, SpartanburgA strategic defensive action protecting critical Patriot gunpowder supplies. The site is reached by hiking trails within Croft State Park, though the exact location remains inaccessible for safety reasons.6. Battle of Cedar Spring – North Spartanburg, near Cedar Springs PlaceA planned British night raid was thwarted after Jane Thomas warned Patriot forces, allowing them to ambush the attackers.7. Battle of the Peach Trees – Near Cedar Spring, northeast SpartanburgClose-quarters fighting against British forces under Maj. Patrick Ferguson, one of the Crown’s most aggressive commanders in the Upcountry.8. Battle of Wofford’s Iron Works – Along Lawson’s Fork Creek, SpartanburgA running engagement following the Battle of the Peach Trees as Patriot forces withdrew north. Though the original ironworks no longer exist, the site marks continued resistance that frustrated British advances.9. Battle of Cowpens – Near Gaffney, northeast of SpartanburgFought Jan. 17, 1781, this battle is considered one of the most important Patriot victories of the Revolutionary War. Cowpens National Battlefield features a visitor center, interpretive trails, an auto tour and ranger-led programs.10. Battle of Earle’s Ford – Near Landrum, along the Pacolet RiverA surprise Loyalist attack on Patriot forces in July 1780. The site is marked near the river crossing.11. Wood’s Fort – Near Greer, along the Middle Tyger RiverOriginally built before the Revolution to protect settlers during conflicts involving Cherokee allies of the British.12. Battle of Fort Prince – Near Wellford, close to the Greenville-Spartanburg county line.A Patriot pursuit following the Battle of Earle’s Ford that led to the British abandonment of Fort Prince. The site marks one of several pre-Revolutionary forts built along the colonial frontier.Two Spartanburg-area sites serve as cornerstone experiences for America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 and offer dynamic and engaging opportunities for visitors.● Cowpens National Battlefield is widely regarded as one of the most important battles of the American Revolution. On Jan. 17, 1781, Gen. Daniel Morgan defeated British Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton in a decisive Patriot victory that shifted momentum in the Southern Campaign. Today, Cowpens National Battlefield features a visitor center, interpretive trails, an auto tour and ranger-led programs that bring the battle to life for visitors of all ages.● Walnut Grove Plantation in Roebuck was the childhood home of Kate Moore Barry, a Patriot messenger whose warning helped Morgan prepare for the Battle of Cowpens. Operated by the Spartanburg County Historical Association, Walnut Grove is open seasonally and offers guided tours, exhibits, educational programming and special events, making it one of the region’s most interactive and family-friendly Revolutionary War sites.Spartanburg’s Revolutionary War legacy extends well beyond historic markers. In 2026, the community is bringing its history to life through culture, sports and the arts, with additional programming planned throughout the anniversary year, including:● The Spartanburgers minor league baseball team recently unveiled a “Spartan Regiment” alternate uniform, drawing national and regional media attention for its creative tribute to the area’s Revolutionary War heritage.● The Johnson Collection is presenting “25 for 25,” an exhibition highlighting Southern art and history in anticipation of America’s 250th anniversary.After a day exploring Spartanburg’s Revolutionary War sites, continue the story at Clevedale Historic Inn and Gardens. Built in 1913, this stately Southern estate offers an experience rooted in place, with landscaped grounds, timeless architecture and thoughtfully restored guest rooms . Learn more about Spartanburg and plan your visit at: https://www.experiencespartanburg.com

