EnergySmart Institute releases RESNET Sampling Standard Course for ENERGY STAR Multifamily and HERS Index Generation

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now available from the EnergySmart Institute is a RESNET Sampling Standard Course for the newly released standards and protocols. The Residential Energy Service Network (RESNET) has updated and completely reworked the Sampling Standard. Sampling provides a method to allow for certification or verification of the energy efficiency of multiple units in a multifamily development based on random testing and verification of sampled units within the project. This can save time and costs while ensuring a consistent review of the quality of construction and energy details in the entire complex. This new standard is used by programs such as HERS Index generation and the ENERGY STAR Multifamily New Construction program. This new standard provides flexibility in determining specifically what can be sampled and is applied on an item by item basis instead of on the basis of an entire dwelling unit.This new course provides details about the updated standard, how to qualify projects to begin sampling, how to calculate the Sampling Verification Rate, Sampling Energy Models, and required sampling documentation. The course also covers what happens if there are failures during the sampling process and the flexibility to add, remove, and modify Sampled Features. This course is valuable for HERS Raters, HERS Modelers, Rating Field Inspectors, Rating QA Providers, Quality Assurance Designees, and anyone with a program that allows for sampling to be used during verification of energy efficiency features. This course can also be applicable for home energy auditors and energy code officials, depending on the terms of the energy program offered.Course ObjectivesUnderstand the new RESNET protocol and standardsLearn to calculate sample sets with updated requirementsLearn how to generate and interpret sampling reportsDistinguish between new and old sampling standardsIdentify and evaluate which items are eligible for samplingFull details available on the EnergySmart Institute website

