intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market size intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market forecast analysis intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market growth

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Marine Technologies Fuel Growth in the Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market 2026

Expected to grow to $4.27 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market to Surpass $4 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $6 billion by 2030, with Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System to represent around 67% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2030, the Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market in 2030, valued at $1,562 million. The market is expected to grow from $999 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing frequency of underwater search operation and increasing deployment of submarine telecom and power cables.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system > market in 2030, valued at $1,381 million. The market is expected to grow from $878 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising defense procurement budgets and the rising new launches.

Request a free sample of the Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=27909&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What will be Largest Segment in the Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market in 2030?

The intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market is segmented by component into hardware, software and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market segmented by component, accounting for 49% or $1,979 million of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by rising demand for high-precision sensors, pressure-resistant materials, advanced propulsion units and ruggedized navigation modules. Growth is further driven by deep-sea exploration needs, defense modernization and increasing deployment of autonomous platforms in harsh subsea environments. Sensors inertial navigation units, pressure-resistant housings, batteries, thrusters, cameras, modems and onboard processors are all expensive, specialized components. When you add up a full AUV/ROV navigation payload, the hardware bill alone tends to be much higher than the cost of the software license running on it.

The intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market is segmented by platform into autonomous underwater vehicles and remotely operated vehicles. The autonomous underwater vehicles market will be the largest segment of the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market segmented by platform, accounting for 70% or $2,816 million of the total in 2030. The autonomous underwater vehicles market will be supported by expanding deep-sea research missions, energy-sector inspections and surveillance applications. Growth is driven by demand for fully autonomous navigation, extended mission endurance and advanced sensing capabilities required for complex subsea operations. They rely most heavily on advanced navigation. Unlike tethered ROVs, AUVs must make their own decisions underwater with no constant human control or GPS. That means they need the full stack of high-end navigation hardware + software (INS, DVL, acoustic positioning, sensor fusion, autonomy algorithms), so a big chunk of system value is concentrated in this segment.

The intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market is segmented by technology into global positioning system and inertial navigation systems, sonar systems, vision-based navigation, communication systems and artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. The sonar systems market will be the largest segment of the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market segmented by technology, accounting for 50% or $2,013 million of the total in 2030. The sonar systems market will be supported by increasing reliance on acoustic imaging for obstacle avoidance, seabed mapping and target detection. Demand grows as deeper and murkier waters require robust sonar technologies that deliver high-resolution data and ensure safe autonomous or remote underwater operations. Side-scan, multibeam, forward-looking sonar, synthetic aperture sonar and imaging sonars are all premium, rugged and high-value technologies. Their specialized transducers, arrays and signal processors significantly increase the total system cost, making this category the largest revenue contributor.

The intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market is segmented by application into scientific research, defense and military operations, oil and gas exploration, environmental monitoring and underwater construction and maintenance. The defense and military operations market will be the largest segment of the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system > market segmented by application, accounting for 44% or $1,768 million of the total in 2030. The defense and military operations market will be supported by growing needs for mine countermeasures, surveillance, reconnaissance and strategic deterrence. Enhanced navigation accuracy and stealth capabilities strengthen maritime security operations and modern naval warfare strategies. Navies and defense agencies invest heavily in unmanned systems for strategic reasons—mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance—so they consistently allocate far more funding per system than commercial users.

The intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market is segmented by end-user industry into marine research institutions, defense agencies, oil and gas companies, environmental protection agencies and construction firms. The defense agencies market will be the largest segment of the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market segmented by end-user industry, accounting for 39% or $1,569 million of the total in 2030. The defense agencies market will be supported by growing maritime security needs, coastal surveillance programs and underwater threat detection. Demand is propelled by modernization initiatives emphasizing autonomous systems and enhanced strategic capabilities.

What is the expected CAGR for the Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape offshore infrastructure inspection and maintenance processes worldwide.

Rising Defense Procurement Budgets - The rising defense procurement budgets will become a key driver of growth in the AI visual inspection system market by 2030. Defense agencies increasingly require advanced autonomous underwater capabilities to support missions such as reconnaissance, deep-sea surveillance and strategic maritime operations—functions that depend heavily on robust, intelligent navigation systems. Higher procurement budgets enable governments to invest in next-generation underwater technologies that offer enhanced accuracy, improved endurance and greater operational safety in complex marine environments. Moreover, increased allocations toward modernization programs strengthen the adoption of sophisticated unmanned platforms that require advanced navigation systems as core operational components. Therefore, rising defense procurement budgets will drive the growth of the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market. As a result, the rising defense procurement budgets is anticipated to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Offshore Wind Energy - The expansion of offshore wind energy will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2030. As offshore wind installations increase globally, there is greater demand for autonomous underwater navigation and inspection systems to support installation, maintenance, and monitoring of sub-sea foundations, cables and underwater infrastructure. Moreover, offshore wind projects often span remote or harsh marine environments, where reliable, intelligent unmanned navigation systems ensure safe, efficient and cost-effective underwater operations. These developments highlight an expanding need for underwater systems that can autonomously navigate, inspect and report on offshore wind infrastructure. Therefore, expansion of offshore wind energy will drive growth of the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market. Consequently, the expansion of offshore wind energy is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Frequency Of Under Water Search Operation - The increasing frequency of underwater search operation will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2030. More frequent maritime search and rescue missions, accident investigations, salvage operations and underwater inspections drive demand for reliable unmanned navigation systems that can operate in challenging underwater environments. Moreover, as search operations rise, the need for intelligent underwater vehicles capable of precise navigation, remote sensing, and autonomous operation becomes more critical for ensuring safety and efficiency. These increases highlight the expanding demand for advanced underwater navigation and detection technologies to support search efforts. Therefore, increasing frequency of underwater search operations will drive growth of the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market. Therefore, the increasing frequency of underwater search operations is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Deployment Of Submarine Telecom And Power Cables - The increasing deployment of submarine telecom and power cables will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2030. The laying and maintenance of undersea fiber-optic cables and high-voltage power links require precise underwater navigation and inspection capabilities, driving demand for advanced unmanned navigation systems. Moreover, as global internet and energy infrastructure expands, submarine cable projects often traverse deep-sea, remote or geologically complex zones, environments where reliable, intelligent underwater navigation systems ensure safe installation, efficient maintenance, and effective monitoring. Therefore, increasing deployment of submarine telecom and power cables will drive growth of the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation system market. Consequently, the increasing deployment of submarine telecom and power cables is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/Intelligent%20Unmanned%20Underwater%20Navigation%20System-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Intelligent Unmanned Underwater Navigation System Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the autonomous intelligent underwater navigation market, the defense and military intelligent unmanned underwater navigation systems market, the sonar-integrated intelligent unmanned underwater navigation systems market, the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation hardware market, and the defense agency intelligent unmanned underwater navigation systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising naval modernization programs, increasing underwater surveillance requirements, and growing adoption of autonomous maritime defense technologies. This surge reflects the expanding deployment of unmanned underwater systems for reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, and subsea monitoring, enabling persistent, high-precision operations while reducing human risk, fueling transformative growth within the broader unmanned underwater navigation industry.

The autonomous intelligent underwater navigation market is projected to grow by $1,211 million, the defense and military intelligent unmanned underwater navigation systems market by $991 million, the sonar-integrated intelligent unmanned underwater navigation systems market by $829 million, the intelligent unmanned underwater navigation hardware market by $700 million, and the defense agency intelligent unmanned underwater navigation systems market by $699 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.