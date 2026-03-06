Occams Advisory Launches IEEPA Tariff Refund & Financing Plan to Help US Importers Recoup Up to $175B in Unlawful Duties

A table titled "The Scale of the Opportunity" summarizes the financial impact of the 2026 Supreme Court ruling on IEEPA tariffs. It highlights a maximum refund pool of $175 billion as estimated by the Penn Wharton Budget Model. The data shows that peak da

Occams Advisory launches a 4-pillar platform to help importers recover $130B+ in illegal IEEPA tariffs following a 2026 Supreme Court win. Start at occams.ai.

"Tariffs were illegal, but refunds aren't automatic. You must act now to avoid missing deadlines for imports since Feb 2025. Occams ensures you don't lose your recovery." David King, Deputy CEO.” — David King

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 20, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not authorize the President to impose tariffs. This unanimous rebuke of executive overreach invalidates all IEEPA duties collected since February 2025—an estimated $130 billion to $175 billion in total refund exposure.

Despite the ruling, there is no automatic reimbursement. U.S. importers must navigate a complex, time-sensitive procedural path to recover their funds. To meet this need, Occams Advisory has deployed its IEEPA Tariff Refund & Financing Program, a four-pillar integrated platform designed to accelerate cash recovery.

“The government will not cut a single check automatically,” warns David King, Deputy CEO of Occams Advisory. “Every dollar recovered requires action. The clock is running right now.”

A Four-Pillar Recovery Strategy

Occams’ platform addresses the logistical and financial hurdles of the recovery process:

Pillar 1. AI-Powered Claim Assessment

Importers often struggle to quantify their exact exposure. Occams’ AI-powered calculator analyzes ACE portal data to identify unliquidated entries (eligible for Post Summary Corrections) and liquidated entries (requiring protests or litigation). It maps specific filing deadlines to create an actionable recovery calendar.

Tool: occams.ai/ieepa-tariff-refund-calculator

Pillar 2. Legal Referrals & CIT Coordination

Because the CBP protest pathway is often insufficient for IEEPA challenges, litigation at the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) is frequently required. Occams assembles documentation packages and connects clients with vetted trade law firms to manage these filings.

Pillar 3. Claim Monetization & Litigation Financing

For businesses needing immediate liquidity, Occams facilitates litigation financing. Institutional investors may purchase the economic benefit of a claim—typically at 40–45 cents on the dollar—providing working capital within 30 to 60 days rather than waiting years for a court judgment.

Pillar 4. Tax, Accounting & Transfer Pricing Advisory

Refunds are considered taxable income. Occams’ tax team provides planning for state and federal obligations, reviews intercompany transfer pricing, and analyzes supplier contracts to ensure businesses aren't blindsided by the tax consequences of their recovery.

Why Speed is Essential

The administration has already replaced IEEPA duties with a 15% Section 122 global surcharge and signaled it will contest refund obligations. Delay is risky because:

The 180-day protest clock for early 2025 entries is already running.

Named plaintiffs in CIT litigation face less uncertainty than those who wait.

Favorable monetization terms are currently available before market risks increase due to government delay tactics.

Who Should Engage Now?

The program is designed for U.S. importers of record—including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers—dealing with duties on goods from China, the EU, Canada, Mexico, India, and others. Ideal candidates typically have:

$250,000+ in estimated IEEPA duty exposure.

A need for immediate working capital.

A complex supply chain involving tariff pass-throughs.

Proven Execution

Occams Advisory, a nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree, has a track record of helping SMBs navigate complex government programs like the ERC and R&D tax credits.

“We built Occams to democratize Fortune 500-quality advisory,” says Founder & CEO Anupam Satyasheel. “A mid-size importer facing a contested refund deserves the same quality of counsel as a multinational.”

Next Steps

Businesses can quantify their exposure using the free AI calculator or book a complimentary 30-minute consultation.

Free Calculator: occams.ai/ieepa-tariff-refund-calculator

Consultation: Book via Calendly

About Occams Advisory

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, Occams is a global firm providing strategic, financial, and tax advisory. It has been recognized by Fortune and the Financial Times for its innovation and rapid growth.

Book a Consultation: https://calendly.com/d/cx94-tzw-gn2/ieepa-refund-eligibility-consultation%3C?month=2026-02

Disclaimer: Occams Advisory is not a law firm; legal services are provided by independent licensed attorneys.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.