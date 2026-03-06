Payments Fintech VIALET Targets Further Growth in 2026

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 6, 2026 VIALET , one of the leading European payment service providers, is doubling down on its high-performance infrastructure to solve the inherent complexities of e-commerce payment flows. This strategic pivot leverages VIALET’s technology-first platform to deliver frictionless, instant payments tailored for specialized business needs.As one of the first Baltic fintechs launched in 2017, VIALET has evolved into one of the most stable, technologically advanced and consistently growing Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) in its category. Capitalizing on the current surge in e-commerce, the company is now utilizing its deep technical expertise to strengthen its position across the European Economic Area (EEA). This evolution marks a transition from a broad service provider to a specialized powerhouse with a refined mission.Transforming identity with clarity and precisionThe company’s shift toward a business-centric strategy is a direct response to the evolving global value chain. By narrowing its positioning, VIALET is signaling confidence in its ability to handle high-complexity, 24/7 instant payments where traditional providers often falter.“VIALET’s strategic development reflects our maturity,” says Mantas Staliūnas, CEO of VIALET. “We have explored various paths, including B2C, but today we are fully committed to B2B solutions. In a Lithuanian landscape of nearly 300 fintechs, the market can often feel uniform. We are moving away from that 'generic' label. This narrowed positioning is an evolution tailored to communicate our specific ambition and technical specialization.”Technology as a foundation for global expansionBeyond simple processing, VIALET is raising the industry standard for payment reliability and speed. The company continues to enhance its proprietary platform to eliminate the primary bottlenecks facing modern merchants: lack of payment "instantness" and rigid integrations.“Our clients operate around the clock, and their money should too,” Staliūnas explains. “Payment processes still suffer from delays, high rejection rates and sophisticated fraud. We are removing that friction to deliver modern solutions that match the actual operational demands of 2026.”Looking ahead, VIALET’s roadmap is focused on cementing its presence within e-commerce, entering new markets and serving industries that require performance, robust risk management frameworks and 24/7 support. By leveraging the ownership of its core infrastructure and deepening partnerships with giants like Visa and Mastercard, VIALET is positioned to scale purposefully - using technology, expertise and trusted service quality as the primary drivers of its international expansion.About VIALETVIALET is a technology-driven Electronic Money Institution (EMI) providing business payment solutions for companies across Europe. VIALET delivers a high-performance payment platform and tailored integration options for e-merchants of all sizes. Founded on the principle that trust is a form of respect, VIALET engineers its infrastructure to power seamless payments and support complex business needs. Headquartered in Lithuania with an office in Latvia, VIALET’s growing team combines deep industry expertise with a commitment to inclusion, integrity and transparency. VIALET holds an EMI license issued by the Bank of Lithuania. More information: https://vialet.eu/

