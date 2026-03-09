Hai Robotics Upgrades HaiPick Climb for Faster Fulfillment and Higher Storage Density

HOOFDDORP, NETHERLANDS, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hai Robotics today announced an upgraded version of its HaiPick Climb automated storage and picking system, enhancing throughput performance, storage density, and workflow flexibility while maintaining the simplicity and reliability of its proven system architecture.Built on the existing HaiPick Climb platform, the upgrade reflects real-world feedback from customers and partners and addresses evolving operational demands across warehouse environments.Higher Throughput PerformanceThe upgraded system leverages agile robots and intelligent orchestration to deliver totes to picking stations in under two minutes, enabling up to 4,000 deliveries per hour. By bringing both inventory and order totes directly to the operator, HaiPick Climb supports fast, side-to-side picking without walking or additional handling, improving accuracy and sustaining consistent fulfillment performance during peak demand.Increased Storage Density Within the Same FootprintA compact system design combined with double-deep configurations maximizes storage capacity without expanding the warehouse footprint. The upgraded HaiPick Climb supports up to 45,000 totes within 1,000 square meters, allowing operations to increase inventory capacity while avoiding costly facility expansion.Expanded Workflow and Packaging FlexibilityHaiPick Climb can handle cartons and eaches in their original packaging without requiring manual decanting. Automated tray and detray processes eliminate the need for unpacking while maintaining efficient goods-to-person workflows.The system can be configured to support both inbound and outbound processes, mixed packaging formats, and multiple picking workflows within the same system framework, without fragmenting automation or adding operational complexity.Innovation Driven by Customer Operations''At Hai Robotics, innovation doesn’t start with technology. It starts with our customers.Every evolution of HaiPick Systems is driven by one question: How do we help our customers store more, deliver more performance, and scale seamlessly?This latest upgrade to HaiPick Climb is our answer to that question.We’ve expanded what the system can do, helping you store more within the same footprint, while keeping the core architecture simple, proven, and consistently efficient.We did this by making HaiPick Climb more modular.That means more choices in container sizes, storage depth, and how orders are handled, all designed to work together seamlessly within one simple system.Building on its proven reliability, HaiPick Climb now offers higher storage density, stronger performance, and greater configuration flexibility, without compromising system simplicity."— Victor Redondo, Director Product Strategy and Planning at Hai RoboticsLive Demonstrations at Major Industry EventsThe upgraded HaiPick Climb will be showcased through live demonstrations at major industry exhibitions worldwide, including LogiMAT, MODEX, CeMAT, Kansai Logix, and Logis-Tech Tokyo.For more information about the upgraded HaiPick Climb, visit https://www.hairobotics.com/solutions/haipick-climb

