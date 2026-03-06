Petcover – Der einzige Versicherer in Deutschland, bei dem Sie 200 verschiedene Tierarten versichern können.

Pet Insurance for Every Animal Its great to be outdoors! The perfect family day out

Growing Pet insurer offers specialist cover for all species while remaining Germany’s only dedicated exotic pet insurer

GERMANY, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petcover baut sein Angebot für Tierkrankenversicherungen in Deutschland weiter aus und bietet über www.petcover.de bezahlbaren Versicherungsschutz für Hunde, Katzen, Pferde sowie exotische Haustiere an.

Petcover.de launched in March 2024 and, two years on, continues to grow from strength to strength within the German pet insurance market, helping more pet owners access specialist protection for the animals they love.

While many insurers focus only on traditional companion animals, Petcover remains the only dedicated provider of exotic pet insurance in Germany, offering protection for reptiles, birds, small mammals and other non traditional pets.

“We are incredibly proud to be able to offer great value pet insurance policies for all species in Germany. Whether it is a dog, cat, horse or an exotic pet, our goal is to ensure owners have access to affordable cover so their pets can receive the veterinary care they deserve when they need it most.” said Edward Parish, General Manager, Petcover Germany.

With more than 400000 happy customers worldwide, Petcover has built a strong international reputation for helping pet owners protect their animals and manage unexpected veterinary costs.

Policies available through Petcover Germany include veterinary fee cover of up to four times the GOT veterinary fee scale, helping ensure pets can receive the treatment they need when it matters most. Cover also includes surgical costs and veterinary care, giving owners confidence should the unexpected happen.

For dog owners, Petcover’s Canine Superior and Mid Range policies also include up to 1 million euros of liability cover included free, offering additional peace of mind should their dog accidentally cause injury or damage.

Petcover works closely alongside veterinary practices, breeders, charities and rescue centres, supporting responsible pet ownership and promoting animal welfare across the country.

Pet owners can learn more or obtain a quote by visiting www.petcover.de

Veterinary practices, breeders, charities, rescue centres and pet owners are also invited to contact the Petcover team directly to discuss how they can work together to help keep pet health at the forefront of responsible ownership.

For more information visit www.petcover.de, email info.de@petcovergroup.com, or call 0800 85 03 505.

