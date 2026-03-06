Kande VendTech Launches New Website to Bring AI-Powered Smart Vending Solutions to Las Vegas Businesses

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kande VendTech, a Las Vegas-based smart vending solutions provider, has officially launched its new website at kandevendtech.com , marking the company’s expanded commitment to serving businesses across the Las Vegas Valley with modern, AI-powered vending technology at no cost to property owners and managers.The new website provides Las Vegas businesses with a streamlined way to learn about and request free smart vending machine placement for their locations. Kande VendTech’s full-service model covers installation, weekly restocking, and ongoing maintenance - all at zero cost to the host business.Unlike traditional vending operators, Kande VendTech uses AI-powered smart machines equipped with real-time inventory monitoring and contactless payment technology. The machines accept all major credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other contactless methods, offering a completely cashless experience for end users.“We built this website to make it as easy as possible for Las Vegas businesses to upgrade their spaces with modern vending solutions,” said a Kande VendTech spokesperson. “Whether it’s a hotel lobby, an office breakroom, or an apartment complex, our smart machines give people access to fresh, healthy food options - and the business doesn’t pay a penny.”Kande VendTech offers a catalog of over 40,000 product SKUs, with selections fully customizable to each location’s needs. Product options span gourmet sandwiches and wraps, ready-to-eat meals including ramen and soups, chef-prepared entrees with gluten-free and vegetarian options, fresh fruit, healthy snacks, baked goods, and a wide range of beverages. Chef-prepared meals are individually packaged with complete nutritional information, delivered fresh weekly, and flash frozen with easy microwave or oven reheat instructions.The company serves a wide range of industries across the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas including Henderson and North Las Vegas. Current placement locations include hotels and hospitality venues, office buildings and corporate workplaces, apartment complexes, hospitals and healthcare facilities, gyms and fitness centers, schools and universities, and warehouses and industrial sites.The process for getting started is straightforward. Businesses can visit the new website or call (725) 228-8822 to discuss their space and needs. Kande VendTech then recommends the right machine and product mix for the location before handling full installation and stocking at no charge.To learn more about Kande VendTech’s free smart vending solutions or to request a machine for your location, visit kandevendtech.com or email hello@kandevendtech.comAbout Kande VendTechKande VendTech is a locally owned and fully insured Las Vegas business specializing in AI-powered smart vending solutions for commercial properties. The company provides zero-cost vending machine placement, installation, restocking, and maintenance to businesses across the Las Vegas Valley. With a catalog of over 40,000 products and smart technology that monitors inventory in real time, Kande VendTech delivers a modern vending experience for hotels, offices, apartments, healthcare facilities, gyms, schools, and industrial workplaces. For more information, visit kandevendtech.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.