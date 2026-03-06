Novobanco Modernizes Fraud And Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Prevention With Feedzai’s AI-Native Platform

Novobanco modernizes fraud and AML defenses with Feedzai’s AI-native platform, boosting risk detection, reducing false alerts, and improving customer experience

PORTUGAL, LISBON, PORTUGAL, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novobanco has selected Feedzai as its strategic platform partner of choice for a multi-year transformation project designed to modernize its fraud and Anti Money Laundering (AML) prevention operations and future proof the bank’s financial crime defenses. The transformation is already delivering significant improvements for customers and frontline teams in critical areas such as improving the quality of the alerts, reducing investigation times, and enhancing risk detection.Feedzai, a global leader in risk management and financial crime prevention technology, first joined forces with Novobanco in 2023 under an initial project to protect digital channels using its Digital Trust and Transaction Fraud for Banking solutions. That first phase strengthened protection across online and mobile banking journeys.In 2025, the partnership expanded significantly with a new agreement that extended Transaction Fraud for Banking capabilities and integrated Feedzai’s AML suite into a single unified platform. This marked the beginning of Novobanco’s strategic shift from fragmented compliance processes to a holistic, intelligence led approach to risk. Rather than treating fraud and AML as separate domains, the bank made the decision to merge KYC, AML, and fraud teams within a single Economic Crime Prevention function and deploy Feedzai’s unified platform to replace multiple legacy systems.By consolidating risk signals into one environment, Novobanco can now detect connections between suspicious behaviors that were previously invisible across disconnected tools. The result is greater visibility into customer and transactional risk, faster and more informed decision making, and stronger protection across the entire customer lifecycle.“Fraud and AML risks are deeply interconnected, and managing them in isolation limits effectiveness,” said Archit Chamaria, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Novobanco. “We wanted a platform that allows us to see risk holistically, powered by high quality data. Feedzai enables us to protect customers better and operate more efficiently. Most importantly, this transformation is already improving the experience and safety of our customers.”Feedzai and Neterium integrationA key milestone of the program was the introduction of a modern watchlist screening capability, powered by Neterium providing enhanced real time customer and transaction screening technology.The new screening framework has generated higher quality alerts with fewer false positives, significantly reducing unnecessary friction for legitimate customers. Rules maintenance has been reduced thanks to advanced screening algorithms, freeing teams to focus on higher value investigative work. Investigation times have accelerated, productivity has improved across frontline risk teams, and the bank has strengthened its ability to detect previously unseen risks.For customers, these improvements translate into faster onboarding, fewer unwarranted transaction disruptions, and stronger protection against first, second, and third-party fraud. For employees, they mean clearer prioritization, better data, and more impactful interventions.Novobanco is now looking to expand coverage across fraud, AML, and cyber security use cases. The next phases will introduce event based customer risk reviews triggered by behavioral changes, broader fraud detection capabilities across channels, and the integration of additional risk and Digital Trust modules.This single platform approach enables the bank to adapt quickly to new threats and evolving regulatory requirements without adding operational complexity.“Fraud and financial crime are no longer separate challenges - they are part of the same risk ecosystem,” said Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer at Feedzai. “Novobanco’s transformation reflects a shift we’re seeing across the industry, as banks move toward unified risk management and a connected data-led approach. By bringing fraud and AML intelligence together on a single platform, institutions can see risk more clearly, respond with more conviction, and protect customers with maximum efficiency. We’re proud to be the partner for one of the change agents in the industry.”About NovobancoNovobanco is the fourth largest bank operating in the Portuguese market, with 1.7 million customers, assets of €46.4 billion and an overall market share of 9.2% in 2025. Our omnichannel customer relationship model offers a complete and convenient banking experience, including secure digital channels, complemented by an innovative and modern proximity distribution model, with 289 branches and business centres covering the whole country. We value the training of our 4,081 professionals and support the community through social, cultural and financial inclusion programmes. In 2025, a memorandum of understanding was signed for the purchase of novobanco by BPCE, the second largest bank in France and fourth largest in Europe. This agreement will enable novobanco to join a leading group in the European financial landscape and expand its presence and capacity to act, providing the necessary resources to achieve its purpose of contributing to Portugal's economic growth, both for families and businesses at all stages of their lives, in a sustainable and responsible business strategy.About FeedzaiFeedzai is the global leader in fraud and financial crime prevention, protecting the integrity of commerce and the people behind every transaction. Using Feedzai’s AI solutions built for real-time decision-making, financial institutions can better detect and stop fraud, money laundering, and emerging threats as they evolve. Trusted by top banks, payment networks, and merchant acquirers worldwide, Feedzai safeguards trillions of dollars in transactions while enabling safer, more seamless customer experiences.

