Uniview LCD Launches the UW219 Indoor Ultra-Wide Display: Redefine Visual Experience with 5K Clarity

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a pioneer in the LCD digital signage, Uniview LCD has long been committed to integrating cutting-edge technology into visual display solutions. Today, they proudly launched the Uniview LCD UW219 Indoor Ultra-Wide Display Series — an innovative product that breaks the limitations of traditional display ratios. Tailored for corporate offices, educational institutions, e-sports arenas, and home cinemas, it balances stunning image quality, versatile installation, and intelligent design to redefine professional displays, infusing every scene with vivid details and boundless possibilities.21:9 Ultra-Wide Ratio: Expand Visual Horizons:The Uniview LCD UW219 adopts a 21:9 ultra-wide ratio that aligns with the human eye's natural field of vision, eliminating black bars for a seamless, immersive experience—ideal for multi-data conferences, panoramic ads, e-sports, and blockbuster movies. Available in three sizes to suit diverse spaces:· 81 inches: Fits compact meeting rooms and home theaters 1946*856*51mm for conference version; 1919*828*54mm for advertising version)· 92 inches: Perfect for mid-sized corporate lobbies and classrooms· 105 inches: Serves as the centerpiece of large venues like e-sports stadiums and high-end advertising spacesEach model boasts a sleek profile, blending harmoniously with any environment.5K Clarity & QLED Panel: Vivid Details Come Alive：At its core, the Uniview LCD UW219 features 5K (5120*2160) ultra-high-definition resolution, paired with a QLED panel (IPS/VA options) and 8-bit color depth, reproducing over 16.7 million true-to-life colors. The IPS variant offers 178° wide viewing angles for consistent color and clarity from any position, while the VA panel delivers a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, creating deep blacks and bright whites for dynamic visuals. Whether it’s subtle presentation gradients, realistic game textures, or rich educational content, every detail shines.Immersive Audio-Visual: Engage All-new Senses：Equipped with a DLED backlighting system (optional Local Dimming), the Uniview LCD UW219 intelligently adjusts zone brightness—enhancing contrast for atmospheric movie nights. With a brightness range of 350-2500 nits, it adapts effortlessly to dim home theaters or bright office lobbies. Complementing the visuals is a built-in audio system with two 8Ω 15W speakers, delivering crisp, powerful sound—no additional audio equipment needed—for meetings, games, or movies.Versatile Installation & Intelligent Design：Flexibility defines the Uniview LCD UW219, supporting floor-standing, wall-mounted, and ceiling-hanging installation. Its slim profile (as thin as 51mm for the 81” conference version) saves space, fitting both large venues and compact rooms. Optional infrared/capacitive touch functionality turns it into an interactive platform for classrooms, product demos, and e-sports, enabling precise writing, drawing, and operation to boost engagement.In terms of intelligence, it supports Android and Windows systems, seamlessly integrating with various software. Optional Wi-Fi enables wireless content sharing, while the OPS structure facilitates easy hardware upgrades and maintenance, extending service life.Reliable Performance & Wide Applications:Designed for indoor use, the Uniview LCD UW219 operates stably at 0°C~+50°C, with robust construction and strict quality control ensuring reliability during long-term continuous use (backed by Uniview’s manufacturing expertise). Its wide applications include:Corporate & Conferences: Display multi-task windows, data visualizations, and video conferences to enhance efficiency.Education: Enable interactive teaching with touch functionality, displaying materials and panoramic videos to stimulate learning interest.E-sports & Cinema: Deliver smooth, high-definition game and movie experiences with ultra-wide ratios and high refresh rates.Advertising: Showcase panoramic ads and brand stories with vivid, wide-coverage visuals.The Uniview LCD UW219 series combines 5K clarity, ultra-wide immersion, versatile installation, and intelligent features to meet modern users’ diverse needs. Whether upgrading office equipment, enhancing classroom interaction, creating a home theater, or elevating advertising impact, the Uniview LCD UW219 is your gateway to boundless visual possibilities.About Uniview LCDUniview LCD is a professional DEM/DOM manufacturer of LCD digital signage, dedicated to providing high-quality, customized display solutions for global customers. For more LCD digital signage solutions, fell free to visit the official website

