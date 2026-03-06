HST Pathways has expanded its platform by adding J.L. Morgan & Associates to its family of solutions, enhancing OAS-CAHPS Patient Experience Services for ASCs

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HST Pathways , the category leader in ASC software, announced today that J.L. Morgan & Associates, Inc., a CMS-approved CAHPS survey vendor, has joined the Company to support OAS CAHPS and other patient experience and quality measurement programs for ASCs and other healthcare facilities.This is intended to deepen HST’s patient experience and quality measurement capabilities for ASCs and help ASC leaders more easily navigate a growing set of CMS requirements.OAS CAHPS is designed to collect information about patients’ experiences of care in Medicare-certified HOPDs and ASCs. The survey is required and linked to reimbursement for HOPDs and ASCs, with payment implications when facilities do not meet the OAS CAHPS quality reporting requirement. CMS linked OAS CAHPS participation to reimbursement for HOPDs beginning in 2024 and for ASCs beginning in 2025.With J.L. Morgan, HST will add proven OAS CAHPS administration expertise and a long-standing survey vendor operation to its ASC platform and customer ecosystem. HST will reduce manual work for ASCs by embedding OAS CAHPS processes into the workflows teams already use.J.L. Morgan serves more than 450 partner facilities, and HST supports more than 1,800 ASCs across the United States and Canada. Together, the organizations plan to help more ASCs take an integrated approach to patient experience measurement, compliance, and quality improvement.“J.L. Morgan has built a reputation on responsive service and dependable, compliant survey administration,” said Jeff Morgan, President of J.L. Morgan & Associates. “We are excited to join HST Pathways so we can bring our capabilities to more ASCs and help ASC teams turn patient experience feedback into operational improvements.”“Today, HST sits at the center of the ambulatory surgery center workflow: from patient scheduling and pre-procedure engagement to day-of-surgery operations, including clinical electronic health records and facility practice management,” said David Thawley, CEO of HST Pathways. “With the addition of J.L. Morgan, we now extend that platform across the full patient lifecycle by incorporating post-procedure satisfaction and outcomes data for our ASCs. This integration creates meaningful benefits for both facilities and patients, including enabling ASCs to effortlessly maintain CMS compliance through an OAS CAHPS solution that is fully embedded within their core technology platform. J.L. Morgan has established itself as the best-in-class provider in our market, and we are excited and grateful to welcome the J.L. Morgan team to HST.”About HST PathwaysHST Pathways is a leading provider of cloud-based software for the ASC industry, offering solutions that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance patient care. Trusted by more than 1,800 ASCs across the United States and Canada, HST Pathways is committed to driving innovation and delivering the tools necessary for ASCs to thrive in a competitive healthcare environment. To learn more, visit www.hstpathways.com About J.L. Morgan & AssociatesJ.L. Morgan & Associates, Inc. is a CMS-approved CAHPS survey vendor that supports OAS CAHPS and other survey programs. Founded on the belief that organizations of every size deserve cost-effective, practical ways to measure performance, J.L. Morgan provides survey administration services and timely reporting that help healthcare organizations understand and improve the patient experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.