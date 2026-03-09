CASHMERE AND KGL PARTNER TO POWER THE COMMERCIAL & TECHNICAL RAILS FOR PREMIUM CONTENT IN AI

Partnership integrates Cashmere's AI infrastructure with KGL's publisher platform, enabling seamless commercialization and protection of premium content for AI.

GLEN ALEN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cashmere, the data infrastructure platform bridging premium content and the AI ecosystem, and KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. (KGL), the comprehensive editorial, production, and technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership that brings together Cashmere's premium data infrastructure with KGL's publisher platform and services.The partnership enables KGL's customers to seamlessly manage, commercialize, track, and implement their premium content within AI systems — with protection and scalability at the forefront. Built on Cashmere's proprietary infrastructure, the integration provides token-level access control, rights management, usage tracking, and revenue settlement, giving publishers the tools to protect their intellectual property while unlocking new revenue streams in the AI economy.For KGL, the partnership reflects a deliberate investment in ensuring publishers have a clear and viable path to monitor and monetize their content as AI continues to reshape the industry. For Cashmere, the collaboration underscores the critical importance of data governance, integration, and performance as foundational requirements for how premium content lives and operates within AI systems."KGL has always been committed to helping publishers navigate change with confidence," said Atul Goel, President of KGL. "Our partnership with Cashmere directly addresses the pressing challenge of understanding and controlling how our publishers’ content is used in AI, and ensuring they are fairly compensated for it. This is a natural extension of our mission to deliver solutions that future-proof the publishers we serve.""We are at a pivotal moment for publishers that requires not just licensing agreements, but real infrastructure," said Jonathan Munk, Co-Founder & CEO of Cashmere. "Our partnership with KGL is a reflection of the kind of industry partnerships we're building to make the managed, governed, commercially viable path for content in AI a reality.”This announcement comes on the heels of Cashmere’s recently closed funding led by Reach Capital and a growing group of industry partners.The partnership is available to KGL's customers effective immediately.About CashmereCashmere (cashmere.io) is a data infrastructure platform that connects premium content publishers with AI companies. Built on its proprietary OmniPub infrastructure, Cashmere enables publishers to protect, license, and monitor their intellectual property while unlocking new revenue streams in the AI economy. Cashmere's $5M seed round was led by Reach Capital, with participation from a group of strategic industry partners. For more information, please visit www.cashmere.io. About KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. (KGL)KnowledgeWorks Global Ltd. (KGL) is the premier industry provider of editorial, peer review, production, consulting, online hosting, institutional sales, association management, and transformative solutions for every stage of the content lifecycle. KGL serves the STEM/HSS, educational publishing, and eLearning markets from content creation through distribution of print and digital products. A division of CJK Group, Inc., KGL unites content and technology expertise with over 200 years of experience serving the publishing market and is powered by state-of-the-art, intelligent solutions and integrated services including Smart Publish™, PubFactory, and Accucoms. For more information, please visit www.kwglobal.com.

