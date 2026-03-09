Digital Video Advertising Market Projected to Reach $615 Billion by 2030 - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The digital video advertising sector has witnessed rapid expansion, reflecting the rising influence of online video content in marketing strategies. As consumer habits evolve and technology advances, this market is set to experience remarkable growth driven by various digital trends and innovations. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook of digital video advertising.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Digital Video Advertising Market

The digital video advertising market has surged dramatically in recent years. It is projected to increase from $140.28 billion in 2025 to $188.76 billion in 2026, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.6%. This impressive growth during the historical period is largely fueled by the widespread expansion of digital media consumption, the rise of social media platforms, greater mobile internet penetration, the popularity of online video streaming, and the demand for advertising methods that deliver measurable results.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more substantially, reaching $615 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 34.4%. The forecasted growth stems from factors such as increased investments in AI-driven ad targeting, growing interest in interactive video formats, expansion of connected TV advertising, stronger emphasis on data-driven marketing, and greater adoption of immersive video advertising experiences. Emerging trends shaping the market include the increased use of programmatic video ads, a shift toward personalized video campaigns, the popularity of short-form video advertisements, cross-platform advertising strategies, and a heightened focus on performance-based metrics.

Understanding Digital Video Advertising and Its Significance

Digital video advertising involves the use of short, informative videos to promote products or services, placed strategically before, during, or after primary video content. This marketing technique enables brands to reach millions of viewers effectively. The approach is designed to boost sales, create brand awareness, and communicate messages clearly in an engaging format that captures audience attention.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Digital Video Advertising Market

One of the principal drivers behind the rapid expansion of digital video advertising is the escalating use of digital media. Digital media encompasses various communication platforms that transmit data in machine-readable formats. As digital media consumption grows across numerous channels, it provides advertisers with more opportunities to promote their brands. For example, Forbes reported in 2023 that global social media users hit an unprecedented 4.9 billion, with expectations to rise to about 5.85 billion by 2027. This surge in digital media usage directly supports the growth of digital video advertising by broadening the audience base and enhancing engagement potential.

Additional factors such as increased mobile device penetration and rising user engagement on digital platforms complement this trend, enabling marketers to deliver targeted video ads more efficiently and measure their impact more accurately. Together, these elements contribute significantly to the ongoing momentum of the digital video advertising market.

Regional Market Overview of Digital Video Advertising

In 2025, North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the digital video advertising market. The comprehensive market analysis includes various geographical segments such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each region brings unique dynamics to the market, with North America leading in adoption and technological advancement, while other areas demonstrate rapid growth potential driven by increasing internet penetration and digital infrastructure development.

