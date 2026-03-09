Executive Search (Headhunting) Market executive search (headhunting) market size executive search (headhunting) market trends

The Business Research Company's Executive Search Market 2026: Leading The Industry With Modern Executive Talent Acquisition Strategies

Expected to grow to $31.78 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Executive Search (Headhunting) market to surpass $29 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Executive Coaching Certification which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $184 billion by 2030, with Executive Search (Headhunting) market to represent around 16% of the parent market. Within the broader Professional Services industry, which is expected to be $7,969 billion by 2030, the Executive Search (Headhunting) market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Executive Search (Headhunting) Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the executive search (headhunting) market in 2030, valued at $11,179 million. The market is expected to grow from $7,985 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rise of new C-suite roles and technological advancements.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Executive Search (Headhunting) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the executive search (headhunting) market in 2030, valued at $10,302 million. The market is expected to grow from $7,350 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing demand for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) leadership and company innovations in executive search.

What will be Largest Segment in the Executive Search (Headhunting) Market in 2030?

The executive search (headhunting) market is by search methodology into contingency search, retained search, executive search with assessment, diversity search initiatives and international search. The retained search market will be the largest segment of the executive search (headhunting) market segmented by search methodology, accounting for 47% or $13,674 million of the total in 2030. The retained search market will be supported by ONG-term partnership with clients, exclusive engagement agreements, focus on senior and strategic-level positions, thorough and in-depth candidate assessment, customized and research-driven search processes, confidentiality in high-profile searches, high level of industry and functional expertise, dedicated resources and teams for each search, emphasis on cultural fit and leadership alignment, and value placed on quality over speed in hiring.

The executive search (headhunting) market is segmented by functionality into executive level, senior management, mid-level management, technical roles, sales and marketing and human resources. The executive level market will be the largest segment of the executive search (headhunting) market segmented by functionality, accounting for 35% or $10,278 million of the total in 2030. The executive level market will be supported by strategic decision-making capabilities, assessment of leadership experience and track record, emphasis on industry-specific expertise, evaluation of cultural and organizational fit, high confidentiality in the search process, reliance on extensive professional networks, customized and research-driven search methodologies.

The executive search (headhunting) market is segmented by organizations size into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises market will be the largest segment of the executive search (headhunting) market segment by organizations size, accounting for 62% or $18,092 million of the total in 2030. The large enterprises market will be supported by factors such as targeting C-suite and senior leadership positions, emphasis on strategic alignment with organizational vision, focus on leadership experience and industry expertise, reliance on global and extensive professional networks, use of research-driven and structured search processes, confidentiality in high-profile executive searches.

The executive search (headhunting) market is segmented by application into information and communication technology, healthcare, industrial, food, automotive, retailing and other applications. The information and communication technology (ICT) market will be the largest segment of the executive search (headhunting) market segmented by application, accounting for 25% or $7,158 million of the total in 2030. The information and communication technology (ICT) market will be supported by factors such as targeting technology leaders and specialists, assessment of technical expertise and digital transformation capabilities, focus on innovation and emerging technology trends, evaluation of project management and IT strategy experience, alignment with organizational digital goals and culture.

The executive search (headhunting) market is segmented by end user into corporate sector, non-profit organization, government and public sector and other end users. The corporate sector market will be the largest segment of the executive search (headhunting) market segmented by end user industries, accounting for 58% or $16,928 million of the total in 2030. The corporate sector market is will be supported factors such as targeting C-suite and senior management roles across diverse industries, assessment of strategic leadership and business management expertise, focus on corporate governance, financial acumen, and risk management, evaluation of organizational and cultural fit.

What is the expected CAGR for the Executive Search (Headhunting) Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the executive search (headhunting) market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Executive Search (Headhunting) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global executive search (headhunting) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape leadership hiring, succession planning, and workforce strategy worldwide.

Growing Demand For Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion (DEI) Leadership - The growing demand for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) leadership will become a key driver of growth in the executive search (headhunting) market by 2030. As companies embed DEI into corporate strategy, they increasingly seek senior leaders capable of driving inclusive culture, balancing representation at the leadership level, and overseeing enterprise-wide transformation. Boards and CEOs (chief executive officer) are prioritizing the recruitment of executives with demonstrable DEI expertise across areas such as culture change, equitable talent systems, social impact, and inclusive governance. This shift expands the scope of retained search mandates, as clients require refined leadership assessment, deeper market mapping across underrepresented talent pools, and culturally competent search methodologies. Search firms also become critical partners in shaping more diverse slates, advising on equitable evaluation processes, and benchmarking representation metrics across industries. As a result, the growing demand for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) leadership is anticipated to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Rise Of New C-Suite Roles - The rise of new c-suite roles will emerge as a major factor driving the executive search (headhunting) market by 2030. Organizations across industries are appointing leaders to address complex domains such as artificial intelligence governance, climate and sustainability strategy, digital transformation, data ethics, enterprise growth, and innovation management. These emerging C-suite positions often require extremely niche skill sets and hybrid competencies that are not readily available in internal talent pipelines. As a result, companies increasingly rely on specialized executive search firms to define role specifications, map nontraditional talent pools, and evaluate candidates with cross-disciplinary expertise. Consequently, the rise of new c-suite roles is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Organizational Focus On Strategic Workforce Planning -The increasing organizational focus on strategic workforce planning efforts as a major factor driving the expansion of the executive search (headhunting) market by 2030. This shift significantly boosts demand for executive search firms, which increasingly operate as strategic advisors rather than transactional recruiters. Senior leadership hiring becomes a core component of multi-year workforce strategies, requiring continuous engagement with search partners for succession planning, bench-strength evaluation, and ongoing talent intelligence. Companies are placing heightened importance on identifying future-ready leaders capable of navigating technological disruption, regulatory complexity, and global competitiveness. This drives more holistic partnerships where executive search firms contribute data-driven insights, leadership assessments, and talent pipeline development over extended periods. Therefore, increasing organizational focus on strategic workforce planning is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Global M&A Activity - The expansion of global M&A activity will emerge as a major factor driving the executive search (headhunting) market by 2030. During M&A transactions, companies must assess and realign top leadership, evaluate cultural compatibility, and fill newly created or redefined executive roles that emerge from combined entity structures. Search firms are increasingly engaged to conduct leadership due diligence, assess C-suite capability gaps, and identify external executives who can drive post-merger integration, operational turnaround, or accelerated growth. Additionally, private equity firms conducting acquisitions rely on search partners to install CEOs (chief executive officer), CFOs (chief financial officer), and other critical leaders capable of delivering investment theses within short timeframes. As cross-border M&A (mergers and acquisitions) expands, the complexity of leadership selection rises, requiring global talent mapping, regulatory awareness, cultural expertise, and seamless coordination across regions. Consequently, the expansion of global M&A activity is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Executive Search (Headhunting) Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the corporate headhunting and leadership recruitment market, the large enterprise executive search market, the retained executive search market, the executive and c-suite recruitment market, the executive search in information and communication technology market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $20 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for specialized leadership talent, ongoing digital transformation across industries, and increasing competition for experienced executives. This surge reflects the growing reliance on strategic workforce planning and professional search firms to secure high-impact leadership roles, fueling transformative growth within the broader executive recruitment industry.

The corporate headhunting and leadership recruitment market is projected to grow by $5,708 million, the large enterprise executive search market by $5,133 million, the retained executive search market by $3,891 million, the executive and c-suite recruitment market by $3,128 million, the executive search in information and communication technology market by $2,551 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

