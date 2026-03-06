Viminal Media Expands Video Production and Photography Services Across Santa Barbara County

Viminal Media producing content for Clean Ocean Designs

Santa Barbara-based Viminal Media now serves all of Santa Barbara County with corporate video, drone footage, photography & brand content.

Santa Barbara's natural environments, architecture, and coastline help us create content and campaigns that actually convert into sales.” — Drew Rasmus

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viminal Media, a Santa Barbara video production and photography company, is expanding its full-service production capabilities across Santa Barbara County to meet growing demand from local businesses, brands, and organizations investing in professional visual content in 2026.Founded in January 2021 by Santa Barbara creative professional Drew Rasmus, Viminal Media specializes in corporate brand films, social media content, drone and aerial footage , commercial photography, event coverage, and paid advertising creatives. The company has earned a 5-star rating across more than 21 Google reviews from clients throughout California and has established itself as one of Santa Barbara's most trusted video production and photography studios in town."Santa Barbara is one of the most visually compelling places in the country to produce content," said Drew Rasmus, founder of Viminal Media. "Brands here have a genuine advantage with the natural environments, Santa Barbara’s architecture, and the coastline. We seek to capitalize on our scenic backdrops to create content and campaigns that actually convert into sales. We hope to reach more people across the 805 in 2026 and continue our high-quality productions that are accessible to businesses of every size."Viminal Media is currently in production on several notable projects heading into Q1 2026, including a multi-day video and photo production shoot for Clean Ocean Designs. Oliver Parker, a Santa Barbara native, founded Clean Ocean Designs in 2001 and is now producing sustainable algae-derived changing mats for outdoor enthusiasts. From surfers and hikers to overlanders and mountain bikers, the product helps keep dirt out of your car and off your clothes when changing between surf sessions or when camping with your kids. The project reflects the kind of brand storytelling Viminal Media has built its reputation on. Cinematic, purposeful, and rooted in the culture of the communities it serves. We truly value the services and products of our clients and Oliver’s work at Clean Ocean Designs is a prime example.Full-Service Video Production and PhotographyViminal Media's expanded service offering covers a full range of commercial visual content production for Santa Barbara County businesses and brands:Corporate and Brand Video: Short-form and long-form brand films, company ethos videos, product demonstrations, and executive interview content and guides built for websites, social media pages, and paid advertising campaigns. Every phase is handled in-house from the early creative exploration meetings and location scouting through the final stages of post-production, color grading, and multi-channel delivery. Lastly, we offer weekly and monthly optimization services for all of our content to ensure everything is performing at peak efficiency on our clients’ sites, social media accounts and paid ad campaigns.Drone and Aerial Videography: FAA-compliant drone footage for businesses, events, hospitality properties, and organizations looking to communicate scale, setting, and location. Santa Barbara's coastline, harbor, mountains, and wine country offer cinematic aerial backdrops that we utilize in local productions. Our drone pilots are some of the best in California.Commercial Photography: Professional photography for businesses and brands including headshots, product photography, event coverage, and location shoots, delivered in formats optimized for website, social media, print and any other medium desired.Social Media Content Creation: Short-form vertical video packages built for Instagram Reels, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, LinkedIn and Meta advertisements. Our expertise in content creation and advertisement campaign ensures our productions are centered around capturing the most crucial videos and photos that will convert on specific campaigns.Serving All of Santa Barbara CountyViminal Media's production team serves clients throughout Santa Barbara County including Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Goleta, Isla Vista, Santa Ynez Valley, Solvang, and Los Olivos, with availability extending into Ventura County, San Luis Obispo County and other counties across California."We built this company to serve our friends and family across the Central Coast, specifically the businesses and people in Santa Barbara." Drew explained. "Expanding across Santa Barbara County and beyond means more organizations can access Viminal Media’s production quality that used to be out of reach for smaller businesses and budgets."For more information or to request a free project consultation, visit viminalmedia.com, call (805) 617-3462 or visit us at our new studio space in downtown Santa Barbara!

Viminal Media's Video Campaign for Clean Ocean Designs in 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.