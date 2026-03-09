Global Market Report on Marketing Research and Analysis Services 2026: Business Expansion, Key Growth Drivers

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The marketing research and analysis services sector has seen consistent progress over recent years, reflecting the growing importance of data-driven decision-making in business strategies. As companies increasingly rely on precise insights to guide their marketing campaigns, this market is poised for steady advancement, backed by technological innovations and evolving research methodologies.

Marketing Research and Analysis Services Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for marketing research and analysis services has expanded steadily and is projected to rise from $84.46 billion in 2025 to $87.6 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. This growth during the past years is largely driven by the rising complexity of marketing campaigns, the enhanced availability of digital consumer data, the growth of online research techniques, the increasing focus on measuring campaign effectiveness, and the wider adoption of analytics-driven marketing strategies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $105.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. The anticipated expansion is fueled by a growing demand for real-time tracking of marketing performance, broader use of artificial intelligence in marketing analytics, the adoption of omnichannel research methods, a stronger emphasis on marketing decisions based on return on investment (ROI), and increased use of sophisticated data visualization tools. Key trends in the forecast period include greater reliance on data-driven marketing analytics, more frequent use of predictive modeling, integration of primary and secondary research data, expansion in online quantitative research platforms, and a sharpened focus on actionable marketing insights.

Defining Marketing Research and Analysis

Marketing research involves the systematic gathering, recording, and evaluation of both qualitative and quantitative data related to marketing products and service challenges. Marketing analysis, on the other hand, refers to the process of examining data derived from a company’s marketing activities to assess their effectiveness and impact.

Factors Fueling Growth in Marketing Research and Analysis Services

One of the primary forces driving growth in this market is the rapid digitization across industries. Digitization refers to adopting digital technologies to transform business models, unlocking new value and revenue streams. It involves shifting towards digital operations and utilizing digital information technology to revolutionize how businesses function. The surge in digitalization has led to increased application of digital tools in marketing research and analysis, enhancing capabilities in market analytics, pricing strategies, and channel management.

For example, in November 2023, the UK’s Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO) reported that between April 2022 and April 2023, the Government Digital and Data workforce grew by 19%, bolstering essential digital skills across the civil service. A total of 32 organizations had adopted the Government Digital and Data pay framework, reducing reliance on contractors and generating taxpayer savings. This growing embrace of digital transformation clearly supports the expanding marketing research and analysis services market.

Regional Insights on Marketing Research and Analysis Services

In 2025, North America led the marketing research and analysis services market as the largest regional player. Western Europe ranked second in market share. The market report covers a diverse set of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional dynamics.

