Live Nation = Ticket Inflation: Attorney General Jeff Jackson Takes Entertainment Monopoly to Trial

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, March 5, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson’s bipartisan antitrust case against Live Nation started trial this week. Attorney General Jackson, 29 Republican and Democratic attorneys general, and the U.S. Department of Justice are asking the court to stop Live Nation’s anticompetitive behavior and require Live Nation to divest Ticketmaster.

“Live Nation is illegally driving up ticket prices,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Live Nation owns the tickets, the venues, and the tours, and uses its power to charge higher prices for tickets and tack on ridiculous fees knowing fans have no choice but to pay. We want to break up this monopoly and bring ticket inflation down.”

Attorney General Jackson alleges that Live Nation:

Squeezed Fans : Charged inflated prices to consumers for concert tickets including unnecessary fees.

: Charged inflated prices to consumers for concert tickets including unnecessary fees. Strong-Armed Venues : Maintained its monopoly by locking venues into long-term, exclusive agreements. Live Nation threatens venues with losing access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they attempt to sign with a rival ticketing platform.

: Maintained its monopoly by locking venues into long-term, exclusive agreements. Live Nation threatens venues with losing access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they attempt to sign with a rival ticketing platform. Cornered Artists: Forced artists to select Live Nation as their promoter over competitors by leveraging its dominant control over large amphitheaters – venues that are critical for many artists’ tours.

###