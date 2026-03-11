Becker Transactions Announces Exclusive Sale of Next-Generation LED Packaging Patent Portfolio

STARKVILLE, MS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becker Transactions today announced the exclusive market launch of a patented next-generation LED packaging portfolio. The portfolio is developed and owned by CATI B.V., a pioneering Dutch innovator in advanced opto-electronic technologies This groundbreaking intellectual property portfolio is centered on Floating Chip Solutions (FCS). It uses revolutionary liquid metal based low-temperature bonding and tackles longstanding challenges in LED production, aging, and performance—heralding a transformative era for LED applications across multiple industries.For more than a decade, LED packages have grappled with persistent issues such as reflector discoloration, substrate restrictions, voids in die attach, fatigue damage, and elevated production costs. CATI's patented technology fundamentally redefines this field by utilizing liquid metal as both a high-performance mirror and die-attach interconnect material. This breakthrough delivers dramatic enhancements in efficiency, reliability, optical quality, and manufacturability.Key advantages of CATI’s FCS portfolio include:· No reflector discoloration during production, handling, or lifetime—eliminating a major pain point in traditional packaging.· Void-free die attach at room temperature, dramatically reducing failure rates and thermal stresses.· Elimination of fatigue damage through compliant interconnects that absorb CTE mismatches.· Significant cost reductions in production processes.· Enhanced performance, including +23% radiant flux in UV-C packages (265–285 nm), +4.8% light output in the visible range versus Au mirror configurations, and 12% lower thermal resistance. ••· High, stable reflectivity (average 88% across the visible spectrum; 83% at 250 nm UV-C).· Superior reliability with inorganic mirrors resistant to corrosion drivers (e.g., SO₂, H₂S, Cl₂, NOx).· Flexible manufacturability compatible with printing, dispensing, jetting, and stamping.· Enabling innovative designs such as Chip on Holder (CoH), Chip on Luminaire (CoL), additive manufacturing integration, and flexible/wearable solutions.·Sustainability benefits: Detachable and reusable materials, energy-efficient room-temperature processing, non-toxic, and RoHS II compliant."This portfolio represents a true game-changer for the LED industry and far beyond," said Olivia Becker, CEO of Becker Transactions. "By conquering fundamental packaging limitations with CATI’s innovative liquid metal-based FCS technology, the invention empowers companies worldwide to unlock unprecedented levels of performance, durability, and cost efficiencies. We are thrilled at the prospect of this IP fueling accelerated innovation in visible, UV, and IR LEDs, MicroLED displays, photonics, automotive opto-electronics, flexible electronics, and sensors for harsh environments."The technology's versatile applicability reaches well beyond conventional LED packaging, effectively addressing analogous challenges in microLED backplanes, VCSEL and laser modules, automotive lighting, wearable devices and more.Becker Transactions is overseeing this confidential, sale process. Qualified interested parties can gain access to a comprehensive data room—featuring full technical, optical, thermal, reliability data, and demonstrator results—under NDA.Transaction Timeline (upon signed NDA):·Technical discussions with CATI Team: March 9 through March 31, 2026·Letters of Intent due: April 10, 2026·Final offers due: April 30, 2026The transaction features a license-free full portfolio assignment, guaranteeing exclusivity and a seamless transfer of ownership to the successful acquirer.Companies currently exploring or experiencing constraints by existing LED packaging technologies are strongly encouraged to engage without delay. For additional details or to arrange technical discussions, please reach out to Becker Transactions directly.About Becker Transactions is a leading patent brokerage firm founded and led by industry veterans. Our team has collectively facilitated over $11 billion USD in intellectual property transactions. With decades of experience collaborating with inventors, government agencies, top research institutes, universities, and major corporations, we specialize in technology monetization. We excel at identifying essential intellectual property assets and connecting them with strategic buyers seeking competitive advantages.For media inquiries, please contact: Olivia Becker Liv@BeckerTransactions.com

