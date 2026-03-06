Press Releases

03/05/2026

Attorney General Tong Sues Trump Administration to Stop Latest Round of Illegal Tariffs

Joins Lawsuit Filed by 24 States to Block Illegal Tariffs that are Increasing Prices on American Consumers and Businesses

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general and two governors in announcing a lawsuit to block President Trump’s latest efforts to impose illegal tariffs on American consumers and businesses. The case challenges President Trump’s most recent efforts to increase tariffs worldwide without congressional approval.

“We beat Trump on tariffs in the Court of International Trade. We beat him in the Court of Appeals. We beat him in the Supreme Court. And now, we’re back in court once again defending American families and businesses from yet another round of lawless Trump taxes. He needs to stop this trade war and tell us how he’s going to give us all our money back. We can’t afford to keep bankrolling stupidity,” said Attorney General Tong.

For more than a year, President Trump has inflicted chaos on the American economy by imposing tariffs without the legal authority to do so. Initially, the President claimed that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) allowed him to impose tariffs of any amount, on any product, from any country, for any length of time. Two weeks ago, the Supreme Court rejected that argument, concluding that the IEEPA tariffs were unlawful.

Rather than accepting that loss in court, President Trump immediately turned to a separate law that has never been used before—Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974—and announced 15 percent tariffs on most products worldwide, seemingly to address trade deficits. But Section 122 does not apply. That law authorizes tariffs in limited circumstances, including when there are “large and serious balance-of-payments deficits.” Notably, a trade deficit is not a balance-of-payment deficit, meaning that once again the President is acting unlawfully.

State Treasurer Erick Russell joined Attorney General Tong to announce the legal challenge. Treasurer Russell has also joined fellow state financial officers from across the U.S. in petitioning the Trump administration to refrain from implementing tariffs without congressional authorization and to establish a mechanism to reimburse taxpayers and businesses for unconstitutional tariffs.

“As Treasurer, my responsibility is to protect taxpayers and pensioners, safeguard our state’s finances, and support economic stability for Connecticut residents. These illegal Trump Tariffs do the opposite — they destabilize state budgets, create uncertainty for businesses, and drive up the cost of groceries, energy, cars, clothing, and technology for working families. This latest end around by the Trump administration flouts the Supreme Court’s recent decision and undermines the separation of powers that has long anchored American democracy. I’m proud to stand with Attorney General Tong and attorneys general and treasurers from across the country in challenging this unlawful action,” Russell said.

A recent analysis by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York concluded that nearly 90 percent of the costs of tariffs in 2025 were paid by American consumers and businesses. By imposing another round of price increases on American consumers and businesses, President Trump is doubling down on failed economic policies.

Today’s lawsuit challenges this latest round of tariffs. The complaint contends that these actions by President Trump and his administration violate the law, upend constitutional separation of powers, and violate the Administrative Procedure Act.

The case is entitled State of Oregon, et al., v. Trump, et al. and will be filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade.

“Trump’s new tariffs are another deeply devastating blow to consumers who are still reeling from the effects of his first illegal trade war. The courts should see these tariffs for what they are — another lawless attempt at lining billionaires’ pockets. I applaud Attorney General Tong for fighting to protect Connecticut residents from this absolutely avoidable and completely unnecessary harm,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

"Trump tariffs are driving up costs for American consumers and businesses. They are also blatantly unconstitutional. After the Supreme Court correctly struck down President Trump’s illegal tariffs last month, he is at it again with bogus Sec 122 tariffs that his own lawyers at the Supreme Court admitted were not applicable. As the country learned over the past year, these sweeping indiscriminate tariffs cause crippling uncertainty into the economy and increasing costs for Americans during an affordability crisis. I fully support this lawsuit by the State of Connecticut,” said Congressman Joe Courtney.

"Following the Supreme Court’s ruling that the President has no authority to unilaterally implement blanket tariffs, Trump has tried new and baseless ways to impose them. Trump’s chaotic trade war is driving prices up - hurting consumers, small businesses, and the local economy. I am thankful to Attorney General Tong for continuing to fight against this costly tax on consumers and I will continue to do everything in my power to put a stop to these tariffs,” said Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.

“President Trump’s now-illegal tariffs have already cost Connecticut small businesses and families an estimated $1.7 billion. And instead of giving our citizens the $1,200 per person refund they deserve, he's doubling down on a failed economic strategy that will just raise prices more than they already are," said Comptroller Sean Scanlon. “Fortunately, Attorney General Tong and his colleagues are once again stepping up to protect our state from the latest version of the President's unaffordable tariffs, and I'm proud to support him in that effort."

The case is led by Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Also joining the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the Governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.



