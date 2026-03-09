Eros Innovation and enQase Launch Sovereign Quantum-Safe Trust Layer for AI, Culture and Identity

Eros Innovation Announces Strategic Joint Venture with enQase to Build the World’s First Sovereign Quantum-Safe Trust Layer for Culture, Identity and AI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation today announced a strategic joint venture with enQase, a full-stack quantum-safe security platform combining physics-based quantum hardware with advanced software infrastructure, to establish the Eros Sovereign Trust Layer - a next-generation trust architecture designed to protect and responsibly steward cultural data, identity, and artificial intelligence for decades to come.The joint venture positions Eros Innovation among the first global media and AI companies to proactively transition toward quantum-resilient infrastructure, addressing emerging risks such as long-horizon data exposure and the evolving vulnerabilities of high-value digital and AI assets.As artificial intelligence becomes deeply embedded across creative industries, enterprises, public institutions, and consumer platforms, conventional security models are increasingly misaligned with the lifecycle of cultural IP, identity systems, and AI training datasets. The Eros Sovereign Trust Layer is designed not merely as a cybersecurity enhancement, but as a durable trust foundation for long-lived digital assets.A Time-Resilient Architecture for AI and IdentityThe joint venture integrates:• Quantum-resilient encryption standards• Physics-based quantum randomness• Advanced key lifecycle management• Algorithm agility to adapt to future regulatory and technological shiftsThis architecture enables secure archives, AI training datasets, identity systems, digital distribution pipelines, and creator ecosystems to remain protected against both current and future computational threats.Unlike traditional enterprise security systems, the Eros Sovereign Trust Layer is purpose-built to safeguard:• Intellectual property• Digital identity and avatars• AI models and training data• Creative provenance and attribution• Long-lived cultural archivesTrust as Infrastructure for the Creator and AI EconomyBeyond protection, the Sovereign Trust Layer establishes a durable governance framework that enables:• Secure AI training and licensing models• Sovereign data vaults• Consent-aware identity and avatar management• Secure global distribution systems• Verification and lineage frameworks for AI outputsBy embedding trust directly into the infrastructure layer, Eros Innovation aims to ensure that cultural intelligence, identity, and creative ownership remain protected, verifiable, and monetizable across generations.“As AI becomes embedded in everyday creation, the defining question is no longer speed or scale — it is trust. This initiative is not only about protecting Eros’s cultural and AI assets. It is about building a long-term foundation that safeguards intellectual property, identity, and creative intent for creators, enterprises, institutions, and consumers alike. By establishing a sovereign, quantum-resilient trust layer with enQase, we are ensuring that creativity and intelligence remain protected and attributable for decades to come.” said Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder & Co-President, Eros Innovation.“Quantum resilience must be embedded into foundational systems today rather than treated as a future upgrade. Our collaboration with Eros reflects a shared belief that culture, identity, and AI require protection designed for long-lived digital ecosystems. Together, we are building a practical and deployable trust layer engineered for generational security.” — Rajesh Patil, Interim CEO & CTO, enQase.—-----------Ethical Cultural AIEros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural infrastructure group building advanced systems across artificial intelligence, media, education, wellness, and deep-tech environments.The company architects India’s Large Cultural Models (LCM) and Large Cultural Voice Models (LCVM), trained on over 1.5 trillion rights-cleared cultural tokens. Its multilingual voice and identity stack, including Eros PersonaAI, is designed with governance, consent, and traceability at its core.Eros Innovation operates through seven integrated verticals spanning AI research, creator platforms, tokenized IP infrastructure, sovereign compute, AI-native cinematic production, digital wellness systems, and AI education — forming a vertically integrated cultural AI ecosystem.Through Eros Universe, its AI-powered Creator Super App, the company enables creators, enterprises, and institutions to build, localize, distribute, and monetize culturally grounded AI experiences at global scale, and reaching 100M+ subscribers and followers across digital platforms through it’s ecosystem.Headquartered in the Isle of Man with operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and aligned with the IndiaAI Mission in collaboration with institutions including IIT Madras, Eros Innovation is building a globally exportable blueprint for sovereign, rights-compliant AI rooted in language, culture, and identity.About enQaseenQase is the full-stack quantum-safe security platform that unifies proven cryptography, physics-based quantum hardware, and a powerful software integration layer to deliver crypto agility for the quantum era.The enQase Platform enables enterprises, defense organizations, cloud providers, and critical infrastructure operators to adopt quantum-safe technologies with minimal disruption, while maintaining business continuity and operational resilience.By combining quantum-grade hardware with software-defined control and broad interoperability, enQase aligns with NIST standards, accelerates compliance readiness, and reduces risk across data, network, and compute layers in an evolving cryptographic landscape.Media Contact – enQase:media@enQase.com

