It’s a Grand Slam: Attorney General Bonta Urges Californians to Beware of Scams on Seventh Annual Slam the Scam Day

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in observance of the Seventh Annual Slam the Scam Day, today issued a consumer alert warning Californians to beware of Social Security-related scams and other government imposter scams. In a government imposter scam, someone claims to be an official government employee, and may ask for personal information, demand payment, or make threats. These scams primarily use the phone, but scammers may also use email, text messages, social media, or U.S. postal mail. The Federal Trade Commission reported that consumers lost over $12.5 billion to scams in 2024 — a 25% increase from 2023. Consumers lost more than $5.7 billion to investment scams and almost $2.95 billion to imposter scams, including $789 million in government-imposter scams.

“Scammers are relentless and emboldened by technological advancements and show few signs of slowing. My office is on it, sounding the alarm on cruel immigration scams, government imposter scams, scams targeting our military community, and fighting on in our war against robocalls, which are often a vehicle for harmful scams,” said Attorney General Bonta. “During National Consumer Protection Week, and every week, I urge Californians not to click on links in texts asking consumers for personal information, to visit only official websites, and to talk to friends and family who may be unaware of the dangers of scams.”

Scammers target individuals, businesses, and even government agencies to attempt to steal money or personal information. They pretend to be from a well-known business or organization. Scammers state there’s some sort of problem or offer a prize, such as a benefit increase, or often claim that someone else is using your account, that your information is being used to commit crimes, or that there’s a security problem with your computer. They pressure you to act quickly. Most alarming, scammers tell you to pay using currency that is hard to trace, such as cryptocurrency, gift card, prepaid debit card, wire transfer, cash, or even gold bars. They might even say they are helping to keep your money safe. Some scammers may give “evidence” or use the name of a real government official or agency. If you are unsure of the legitimacy of the call, you can go to the agency’s official website and contact them directly.

Protect yourself from scams by following the tips below.

Hang up the phone: If you suspect a scam call, immediately hang up or do not respond. The longer you stay on the line, the higher your chances of becoming a victim.

As a rule of thumb, real government officials will never:

Threaten you with arrest or legal action in exchange for immediate payment.

Promise to increase your benefits or resolve an issue in exchange for a fee or transfer of funds to a protected account.

Ask for payment in the form of gift cards, prepaid debit cards, wire transfer, Internet currency, or by mailing cash.

Follow #SlamTheScam posts on social media and share them with your loved ones and your community. To report any suspicious activity, misconduct, or violations of state consumer protections to local law enforcement and the Attorney General’s office, go to http://www.oag.ca.gov/report. To report any suspicious activity to the Federal Trade Commission go to https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/. Visit ftc.gov/scams or https://www.oag.ca.gov/consumers for more information and resources on scams and consumer protections.