Eric Cranston Convicted of Sexual Assault and Incest

March 3, 2026

(Anchorage, Alaska)- Yesterday, Eric Cranston was convicted of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and Incest.

The convictions stemmed from conduct occurring in 2018 in which the Defendant digitally penetrated his sixteen-year-old biological granddaughter while she was asleep in their shared hotel room.

The case was prosecuted by Anchorage District Attorney Elizabeth Heise with paralegal assistance from Ana Azpilcueta Balsimelli. The case was investigated by former Detective Brett Sarber with the Anchorage Police Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 9, 2026. The Defendant faces a presumptive sentencing range of 5-15 years on the Sexual Assault in the Second Degree charge and 2-12 years on the Incest charge.

