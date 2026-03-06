Submit Release
Bryant Newcomb Sentenced to 33 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Incest

March 5, 2026

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Palmer Superior Court Judge Kristen Stohler sentenced 46-year-old Bryant Newcomb to serve 33 years of incarceration after being convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree and Incest.

Additionally, Newcomb will have suspended time and a 15-year period of probation following incarceration.  Freeman will have to register as a sex offender for life.  Newcomb originally pled guilty in May 2024 and admitted a most serious aggravator.

Newcomb was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement.  Newcomb’s convictions stemmed from multiple incidents of sexual abuse of a minor from 2018-2019.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney, Melissa Wininger-Howard at 907-761-5648 or Melissa.Howard@Alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

