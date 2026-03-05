HSPLS News Release: 75 Years at the Heart of Hilo

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAI'I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi

STACEY A. ALDRICH

STATE LIBRARIAN

KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 5, 2026

75 Years at the Heart of Hilo

Hilo Public Library Invites the Community to Celebrate on March 7

HILO, Hawai‘i – For 75 years, the Hilo Public Library has been a gathering place, a keeper of stories, and a cornerstone of community life. On Saturday, March 7, the public is warmly invited to celebrate this milestone anniversary beginning at 9 a.m. with a brief program followed by music, hula, and family-friendly activities throughout the morning.

The celebration will feature an acapella performance by No Divas, keiki hula from Lori Lei’s Hula Studio, refreshments, a special author talk and book signing with Jasmin ʻIolani Hakes, author of Hula, and live music by Kaumana Sunrise Band.

Located at 300 Waiānuenue Avenue, the Hilo Public Library first opened its doors on January 20,1951. For generations, it has stood in the presence of the legendary Naha Stone, believed to be the stone lifted by Kamehameha I in fulfillment of a prophecy that he would unite the Hawaiian Islands. Inside the atrium, Hawai‘i Island artist Henry Bianchini’s donated sculpture, “Involuntary Journey,” further reflects the layered stories and lived experiences that shape this community.

“For 75 years, the Hilo Public Library has been a place where history and possibility meet,” said Stacey A. Aldrich, State Librarian. “For 75 years families have gathered here to learn, to find belonging, and to imagine what comes next. Today, we are honoring the stories that came before us while opening doors to new knowledge and new beginnings. This anniversary is about celebrating the people of Hilo and the role this library continues to play at the heart of the community.”

Throughout March, the library will continue to offer programs that reflect its commitment to lifelong learning and connection, including ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi classes, Keiki Reading to a Therapy Dog, the Navy Wind Quintet, Keiki Storytime, a Spring Bonsai Show, and an Early Childhood Music Class.

The library’s public service hours are:

Tuesday, Wednesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, call 808-933-8888.

The 75th birthday celebration is generously sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i and the Friends of Hilo Public Library.

