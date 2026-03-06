Correction: Sheriff’s deputy struck, injured by vehicle in South Hero; search underway for driver

Correction: The registered owner and preliminarily identified driver of the vehicle in question is Kevin Marx. His last name was spelled incorrectly in an earlier version of this release and has been updated below.





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Sheriff's deputy struck, injured by vehicle in South Hero; search underway for driver

SOUTH HERO, Vermont (Wednesday, March 4, 2026) — A deputy with the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday night on U.S. Route 2 in South Hero. A search is underway for the driver of the car that hit him.

The incident occurred just after 8:10 p.m. near the intersection with Ferry Road, also known as Vermont Route 314. Initial information indicates the deputy was walking back to his cruiser after making a stop for a traffic violation when the driver who had just been pulled over turned around and steered into the deputy. The vehicle dragged the deputy a considerable distance before eventually stopping in a wooded area off the road. The deputy was pinned under the vehicle. The driver ran from the scene.

First responders extracted the injured deputy after approximately 30 minutes and brought him by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown, but his condition is reported to be stable. VSP will withhold his identity pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

The vehicle is a 2022 Subaru Forester. The vehicle's registered owner and driver at the time of the incident is preliminarily identified as Kevin Marx, 36, of Grand Isle. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white and black shirt. A photograph of Marx is attached to this release.

Multiple units from the Vermont State Police and numerous local police agencies are involved in the search for Marks. In addition, VSP's Crash Reconstruction Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigations will assume the lead role in investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marx or who might be able to assist with the investigation into this crash should call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the case continues.

- 30 -