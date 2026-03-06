Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash & Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B2001085

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 3-4-26/1735

STREET: VT Route 110

TOWN: Chelsea

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Moxley Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Everet Jones Jr

AGE: 81

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's side (totaled)

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Peter Clark

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side (totaled)

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 3-4-26, at approximately 1735, VSP-Royalton responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 110 near Moxley Rd in Chelsea. Troopers located one vehicle at the scene, operated by Peter Clark of Chelsea. The other vehicle was located further south on VT Route 110 where the vehicle became disabled in the roadway due to damage from the crash. The operator was identified as Everett Jones Jr of Corinth. The investigation determined Jones was travelling south on VT Route 110 when he crossed the centerline and struck Clark. Jones continued to drive until his vehicle became disabled. The investigation also determined Jones was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Jones was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton barracks from processing where he was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 3-25-26 at 0830. He was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2026/0830

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.