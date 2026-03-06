Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash & Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B2001085
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 3-4-26/1735
STREET: VT Route 110
TOWN: Chelsea
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Moxley Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Everet Jones Jr
AGE: 81
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's side (totaled)
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Peter Clark
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side (totaled)
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 3-4-26, at approximately 1735, VSP-Royalton responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 110 near Moxley Rd in Chelsea. Troopers located one vehicle at the scene, operated by Peter Clark of Chelsea. The other vehicle was located further south on VT Route 110 where the vehicle became disabled in the roadway due to damage from the crash. The operator was identified as Everett Jones Jr of Corinth. The investigation determined Jones was travelling south on VT Route 110 when he crossed the centerline and struck Clark. Jones continued to drive until his vehicle became disabled. The investigation also determined Jones was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Jones was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton barracks from processing where he was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 3-25-26 at 0830. He was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2026/0830
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Fynn
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933
