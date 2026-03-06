Submit Release
News Search

There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,935 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash & Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26B2001085                                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Ryan Miller

STATION: Royalton                                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 3-4-26/1735

STREET: VT Route 110

TOWN: Chelsea

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Moxley Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER:         Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Everet Jones Jr

AGE: 81     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Driver's side (totaled)

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Peter Clark

AGE: 70     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side (totaled)

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 3-4-26, at approximately 1735, VSP-Royalton responded to a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 110 near Moxley Rd in Chelsea. Troopers located one vehicle at the scene, operated by Peter Clark of Chelsea. The other vehicle was located further south on VT Route 110 where the vehicle became disabled in the roadway due to damage from the crash. The operator was identified as Everett Jones Jr of Corinth. The investigation determined Jones was travelling south on VT Route 110 when he crossed the centerline and struck Clark. Jones continued to drive until his vehicle became disabled. The investigation also determined Jones was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Jones was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to the Royalton barracks from processing where he was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 3-25-26 at 0830. He was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A       

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/2026/0830

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Fynn

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash & Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.