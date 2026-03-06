Update No. 1: Suspect arrested after vehicle strikes sheriff’s deputy in South Hero





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Suspect arrested after vehicle strikes sheriff's deputy in South Hero

SOUTH HERO, Vermont (Wednesday, March 4, 2026) — Police have arrested the suspect in a crash by a vehicle into a Grand Isle County sheriff's deputy Wednesday night in South Hero.

Kevin Marx, 36, was located at his home in Grand Isle shortly before 11 p.m. and taken into custody without incident by members of the Vermont State Police, Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department, Milton Police Department and the Vermont Fish & Game Warden Service.

Marx was brought to the VSP barracks in St. Albans for processing. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in North Hero. Charges will be determined by Grand Isle County State's Attorney Doug DiSabito, who also responded to the scene of the crash on U.S. Route 2 just south of Ferry Road.

The injured sheriff's deputy continues to receive treatment at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and his condition is reported as stable.

U.S. Route 2 was closed in the area of the crash and remains shut down at this time. The road is expected to reopen within approximately one hour. A detour is in place.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Marx's arraignment. Members of the news media should call the Court Clerk's Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2026***

A deputy with the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday night on U.S. Route 2 in South Hero. A search is underway for the driver of the car that hit him.

The incident occurred just after 8:10 p.m. near the intersection with Ferry Road, also known as Vermont Route 314. Initial information indicates the deputy was walking back to his cruiser after making a stop for a traffic violation when the driver who had just been pulled over turned around and steered into the deputy. The vehicle dragged the deputy a considerable distance before eventually stopping in a wooded area off the road. The deputy was pinned under the vehicle. The driver ran from the scene.

First responders extracted the injured deputy after approximately 30 minutes and brought him by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown, but his condition is reported to be stable. VSP will withhold his identity pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

The vehicle is a 2022 Subaru Forester. The vehicle's registered owner and driver at the time of the incident is preliminarily identified as Kevin Marx, 36, of Grand Isle. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white and black shirt. A photograph of Marx is attached to this release.

Multiple units from the Vermont State Police and numerous local police agencies are involved in the search for Marx. In addition, VSP's Crash Reconstruction Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigations will assume the lead role in investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marx or who might be able to assist with the investigation into this crash should call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips may be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

No additional details are currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the case continues.

