Media Advisory: Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at Harford Community College, Chesapeake Welcome Center

Supreme Court of Maryland to hold off-site oral arguments at Harford Community College, Chesapeake Welcome Center

BEL AIR, Md. – On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the Supreme Court of Maryland will hold oral arguments in Harford County, Maryland. The arguments will be heard at the Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Welcome Center auditorium and will be livestreamed. Students from ten Harford County Public Schools high schools and the community college will attend the oral arguments court session.

The Supreme Court of Maryland holds oral arguments at secondary or post-secondary educational institutions twice per term year at geographically diverse locations. Starting in 2023, this will be the sixth time that the Supreme Court of Maryland has sat outside the city of Annapolis.

