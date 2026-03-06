Pixelmate Exhibition Co., ltd. Launches exhibition-bangkok.com to Showcase 15-Year Booth Portfolio

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. – Building Iconic Trade Show Experiences Since [2009]. Your Vision, Our Exhibition Mastery. Transform your trade show presence with BoothBuilderBangkok.com - specialists in custom exhibition booth design and construction for BITEC and IMPACT venues, featuring the elegant miXscience booth with natural wood elements and professional craftsmanship. Your exhibition success starts here - Pixelmate Exhibition Co. introduces BoothBuilderBangkok.com platform for streamlined trade show booth services, featuring the striking NUTRA LEADS booth with contemporary design and dramatic LED lighting. Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. launches BoothBuilderBangkok.com, showcasing 15 years of excellence in Bangkok trade show booth design and construction, featuring the stunning DHL exhibition booth at a major convention center. Streamlined booth design and construction services from BoothBuilderBangkok.com by Pixelmate Exhibition Co., showcasing impressive two-story LALLEMAND exhibition booth with modern architecture and multiple display screens at Bangkok trade show.

Bangkok's leading exhibition stand builder debuts a dedicated portfolio platform showcasing 500+ booths across BITEC, IMPACT Arena, and QSNCC venues.

Bangkok has become one of Asia's most important exhibition hubs. exhibition-bangkok.com gives brands a resource to explore our work and see what's possible when they exhibit in Thailand.” — Nick Ran, Managing Director, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. , Bangkok's premier exhibition stand design and construction company, today announced the launch of exhibition-bangkok.com , a dedicated portfolio platform showcasing the company's 15-year history of designing and building world-class trade show booths across Thailand and Asia-Pacific.With over 500 booths delivered across 20+ countries, Pixelmate has established itself as the go-to exhibition contractor for international brands exhibiting at Bangkok's major venues — including BITEC Bang Na, IMPACT Arena Muang Thong Thani, and the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC). The company serves clients at major industry events including THAIFEX ANUGA ASIA, VIV Asia, ProPak Asia, GASTECH, and IMCAS Asia."Bangkok has become one of Asia's most important exhibition hubs, attracting thousands of international exhibitors every year," said NICK RAN, DIRECTOR at Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. "exhibition-bangkok.com gives brands a dedicated resource to explore our work and understand what's possible when they exhibit in Thailand. We built this platform because exhibitors — especially those new to the Thai market — deserve complete transparency into the quality, creativity, and execution capability of their Bangkok exhibition stand builder before they commit."The platform highlights Pixelmate's full suite of exhibition services including custom booth design, in-house fabrication from the company's 3,000 sqm Bangkok workshop, brand activation, AV and LED installations, and complete turnkey project management. The company also operates Pixelmate Exhibition Limited in Hong Kong, serving clients across Greater China and Southeast Asia.International brands planning to exhibit at upcoming Bangkok shows — including THAIFEX ANUGA ASIA 2026, VIV Asia 2027, and ProPak Asia 2026 — are encouraged to request a free consultation at pixelmateexpo.com /contact.About Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a Bangkok-based exhibition stand design and construction company with over 15 years of experience serving international clients across Thailand and Asia-Pacific. The company operates from 30 Sukhumvit 61 Alley, Watthana, Bangkok 10110. For more information, visit pixelmateexpo.com or exhibition-bangkok.com.

Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. — 15 Years of Award-Winning Trade Show Booth Design and Construction in Bangkok, Thailand

