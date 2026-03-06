City Wide Group – A Trusted Basement Waterproofing Company Serving Toronto Homeowners

CityWideGroup Logo Basement Waterproofing Company Basement Waterproofing Toronto

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Wide Group continues to be a trusted name for basement waterproofing Toronto homeowners can rely on. With more than 65 years of experience, the company helps protect homes and buildings from water damage with proven, long-lasting solutions.

Basement leaks are a common problem in Toronto. Heavy rain, melting snow, and changing weather can cause water to enter through foundation cracks or weak drainage systems. If not fixed quickly, water can damage walls, floors, and even the structure of a home. That’s why working with an experienced basement waterproofing company is important.

City Wide Group has been serving Toronto and the GTA since 1961. Over the years, the company has helped thousands of homeowners fix wet basements and prevent future leaks. Their team understands local soil conditions, weather patterns, and foundation types, which allows them to provide the right solution for each property.

Complete Basement Waterproofing Services in Toronto

City Wide Group offers both interior and exterior basement waterproofing solutions.

Exterior waterproofing stops water before it enters the home. This method involves sealing the foundation walls and improving drainage around the house.

Interior waterproofing manages water from inside the basement using drainage systems and sump pumps to keep the space dry.

The company also provides:

Foundation crack repair

Sump pump installation

Weeping tile repair and replacement

Commercial waterproofing services

Underpinning and foundation support

Each project begins with a detailed inspection. The team explains the problem clearly and provides a straightforward plan to fix it. There are no confusing terms or pressure tactics — just honest advice and practical solutions.

Why Basement Waterproofing Is Important in Toronto

Toronto homes face a lot of moisture throughout the year. When water enters a basement, it can lead to:

Mold growth

Musty smells

Damage to finished basements

Lower home value

Structural problems over time

Professional basement waterproofing Toronto homeowners invest in today can prevent expensive repairs in the future. Fixing the issue early protects both the property and the people living inside.

Over 60 Years of Experience

City Wide Group has built its reputation on quality work and dependable service. As a long-standing basement waterproofing company, they focus on doing the job right the first time. Their team is trained, experienced, and committed to keeping work areas clean and safe.

One of the company’s strongest advantages is its lifetime transferable warranty on waterproofing services. This gives homeowners peace of mind knowing their investment is protected long term. If the home is sold, the warranty can be transferred to the new owner, which also adds value to the property.

Serving Toronto and the GTA

City Wide Group proudly serves homeowners and businesses across Toronto and surrounding areas. Whether it’s an older home with foundation cracks or a newer property experiencing drainage problems, their team provides reliable waterproofing solutions that last.

Choosing the right basement waterproofing company can make a big difference. With decades of experience, strong customer reviews, and a commitment to quality, City Wide Group continues to be a trusted choice for basement waterproofing Toronto residents depend on.

Homeowners who notice damp walls, water stains, or basement leaks are encouraged to act quickly. A professional inspection can help identify the issue and prevent further damage.

For dependable basement waterproofing in Toronto, City Wide Group remains a name homeowners trust.

Waterproofing & Underpinning from start to finish (Everything you need to know)

