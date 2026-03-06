First-Ever National Lumpia Week in San Antonio Runs March 10–16, 2026

Golden-brown lumpiang shanghai, freshly fried and served with dipping sauce—featured for National Lumpia Week SA. Co-workers share a tray of lumpiang shanghai during “Bring Lumpia to Work Day” — a fun way to support local Lumpia Week partners. Official Lumpia Week SA T-shirts featuring the event logo and dates (March 10–16, 2026) — proceeds support PACC humanitarian projects.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After three years of celebrating National Lumpia Day, San Antonio is expanding the tradition into something bigger: the first-ever National Lumpia Week, taking place Tuesday, March 10, through Monday, March 16, 2026. What started as a one-day celebration has grown into a week-long experience—because one day simply isn’t enough to honor one of the Philippines’ most beloved foods. Lumpia Week is powered by the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce – Greater San Antonio (PACC-GSA).For the latest updates—including the official Lumpia Food Crawl schedule—visit lumpiaweek.com “We outgrew one day—too many lumpia spots and supporters to fit. So we made it a week: a daily food crawl plus Bring Lumpia to Work Day (Mar 13).”— Gene Carangal, PACC-GSAA brief history of lumpiaLumpia is the Filipino take on the spring roll—shaped by centuries of cultural exchange in Southeast Asia. Often linked to Chinese-style spring rolls introduced through trade and migration, lumpia evolved in the Philippines into uniquely Filipino versions. Today, it includes fresh varieties like lumpiang sariwa (served with a sweet-savory sauce) and fried favorites like lumpiang shanghai, the crispy bite-sized roll that’s a staple at gatherings and celebrations.Kickoff: March 10 — Lumpia Food Crawl Day 1 at Sari-Sari Restaurant (Facebook Live)National Lumpia Week officially kicks off on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 with Lumpia Food Crawl — Day 1 at Sari-Sari Restaurant, streamed on Facebook Live, and featuring the Bexar County Proclamation.Daily Food Crawl + Check-InsThroughout Lumpia Week, the community is invited to join a daily Lumpia Food Crawl—featuring a different participating restaurant each day. Daily check-ins are powered by Kultura.RSVP , making it easy for attendees to scan, check in, and track their stops across the week.Restaurant & Food Truck Lineup (as of this release)The following partners are confirmed as of the date of this press release. More restaurant, food truck, and caterer signups are expected as Lumpia Week approaches.• Sari-Sari Restaurant• Kain-Na Filipino Cuisine• Malabito Street Catering• Mahal’s Kitchen• Susie’s Lumpia House• Lumpia by BebotContests, Awards, and Community FunNational Lumpia Week will include interactive ways for the public to participate and show support, including:• People’s Choice Lumpia voting• Check-In Champion (most check-ins)• Photo Contest• Top Point Earners recognitionBring Lumpia to Work Day: March 13As part of the week’s celebrations, Bring Lumpia to Work Day takes place on Friday, March 13, 2026—a citywide call to support participating businesses by placing office, team, and catering orders and sharing lumpia with coworkers and friends.Official Lumpia Week Shirts Support Community ImpactOfficial Lumpia Week T-shirts are available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds benefiting PACC Humanitarian Projects. Organizers will also unveil a surprise limited-edition T-shirt, to be revealed at the start of Lumpia Week—available while supplies last.About PACC-GSA (Philippine American Chamber of Commerce – Greater San Antonio)PACC-GSA is a business and community organization committed to strengthening entrepreneurship and economic development while serving the broader community.PACC Mission:• To inspire the spirit of entrepreneurship among Filipinos, Filipino-Americans, and their friends, to promote the growth of business and professions, and to be of service to our communities.• To support and promote trade, investments, tourism, and other economic relations and activities between the Philippines and the United States.Learn more, view updates, and join Lumpia Week: lumpiaweek.com

