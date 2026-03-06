CMA of Texas Award Winner Jamie Richards Releases New Single 'Somewhere In The Middle'

Photo By Shervin Lainez Photo By Shervin Lainez

Winner of Best Traditional Country Song at the CMA of Texas Music Awards and Best New Duo with Kaitlyn Kohler at the Texas Regional Radio Music Awards

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Texas country artist Jamie Richards released his new single “Somewhere In The Middle” today. The first track off his forthcoming album Blue Rock Sessions, has already earned top honors, winning Best Traditional Country Song at the CMA of Texas Music Awards, underscoring Richards’ reputation as one of the genre’s most authentic voices.Produced by Josh Rodgers and recorded at Blue Rock Artist Ranch and Studio in the Texas Hill Country, Blue Rock Sessions captures Richards at his most honest — rich with pedal steel, plainspoken storytelling, and the lived-in emotion that has defined his career.A staunch musical traditionalist with a modern edge, Richards has built a devoted following across the Southwest. Born in Oklahoma and raised on a dairy farm, he learned to sing gospel music at home before cutting his teeth in honky-tonks and later moving to Nashville, where he signed developmental deals with RCA and Capitol Records and became a staff songwriter for Curb Records. His songs have been recorded by artists including Cody Jinks, Hal Ketchum, Ken Mellons, and Kevin Fowler.Since relocating permanently to Texas in 2005, Richards has released eight albums, charted 25 Texas Regional Radio singles, and earned 13 #1 charting positions. His song “Second-Hand Smoke” was named Song of the Year in 2016, and “One Tequila” appeared in the 2018 film Zoe.With “Somewhere In The Middle,” Richards delivers a timeless country song that bridges tradition and truth — a fitting introduction to Blue Rock Sessions.“Somewhere In The Middle” will be available on all digital platforms.

