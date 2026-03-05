New Report Shows Reduction in Pregnancy Related Deaths; Disparities Still Exist

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 5, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last week, the South Carolina Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review Committee (SCMMMRC) released its annual legislative brief, detailing a drop in pregnancy-related deaths in South Carolina. The 2026 legislative brief includes data from 2022 and 2023.

The SCMMMRC, which was established by the General Assembly under the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH), reviews all maternal deaths that occur during pregnancy or within a year after the pregnancy ends. A death is considered pregnancy-related when a woman dies from a pregnancy complication, a chain of events initiated by the pregnancy, or a condition made worse by the pregnancy.

In 2022, the Pregnancy-Related Mortality Rate (PRMR) decreased by 30% from 2021 before dropping 10% further in 2023.

“The 2023 pregnancy related mortality rate was the lowest since the establishment of the SCMMMRC in 2016. However, we see continued disparities in outcomes for mothers by race, age and location,” said Danielle Wingo, director of DPH’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau. “DPH continues its work with our partners to strengthen our efforts to close the gaps we see in maternal health outcomes and provide every mother in South Carolina with an opportunity to survive, heal and thrive.”

Overall, from 2018 to 2023, the PRMR differed by race and ethnicity with Non-Hispanic Black women experiencing the highest rate of pregnancy-related deaths. Additionally, the PRMR was 68% higher in rural counties than urban ones in 2022 and 2023.

Hemorrhage, mental health conditions/substance use disorder, cardiomyopathy, and infection were the leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths from 2022 to 2023.

“The reduction in maternal mortality in South Carolina is great news and is the result of the collaborative efforts of many dedicated groups and individuals,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “Even as we celebrate the progress, we know there is still much work to be done, and DPH is committed to working with our many partners to achieve the goal of no avoidable maternal deaths.”

DPH brings attention to pregnancy-related health concerns and remains focused on decreasing the state’s maternal mortality rate through several projects.

In 2023, DPH was awarded a five-year State Maternal Health Innovation Grant to reduce severe complications and deaths related to pregnancy. The South Carolina Maternal Health Innovation Collaborative (SCMHIC), which was formed as part of this grant, recently released its strategic plan to improve maternal health.

In late 2025, the Empower Palmetto Moms Digital Support Portal was launched by the Institute for Families and Society (IFS) with direction from the SCMHIC and DPH. The portal was developed to provide essential maternal resources, elevating voices of moms, and show data through an interactive dashboard. The portal provides a 24/7 assistant tool that allows people to use a chat feature to ask questions about pregnancy care, postpartum support, family resources, and much more.

In Spring 2026, SCMHIC will launch a pilot program called PALMETTO BIRTH BANDS to increase awareness of urgent warning signs in the postpartum period for the community and health care providers.

DPH’s Bureau of Maternal and Child Health also supports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Hear Her Campaign to educate women, families, and health care professionals about the warning signs for life-threatening complications associated with pregnancy. The Hear Her campaign aims to prevent pregnancy-related deaths by sharing potentially life-saving messages about urgent maternal warning signs.

“Supporting postpartum individuals requires partnership between health care providers and communities, recognizing that postpartum symptoms can look different, feel different, and may require a treatment plan shaped by each person’s experience,” said Kristen Shealy, assistant director of DPH’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau. “It is our hope that making these tools accessible to new mothers will help them gain the individualized support they need.”

DPH encourages the following prevention measures for pregnant women: stay up to date with all immunizations, prenatal and post-pregnancy care, avoid use of tobacco, alcohol, and other illicit drugs, learn the CDC’s Hear Her Urgent Maternal Warning Signs and seek help immediately if they experience any of the symptoms. We also recommend sharing the Hear Her information with your partner and other family and friends as appropriate. Help with tobacco cessation is available at no cost at the SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW).

Additionally, pregnant and postpartum women experiencing mental health concerns such as depression or anxiety can call or text the National Maternal Mental Health Hotline at 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262).

###