Branded Hospitality Media Presents Women's Leadership Panel on International Women's Day at New York Restaurant Show

Panel brings together generations of hospitality leaders to discuss evolving leadership, industry challenges, & the future of women in the restaurant business.

These four women represent decades of hospitality leadership. Hearing how they've navigated change, built teams, & defined success across different eras—that's invaluable for anyone in this business.” — Julie Zucker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media announced today it will host a special panel discussion titled "Celebrating International Women's Day: Generations of Leadership - Women Shaping Hospitality" on March 8, 2026, at the New York Restaurant Show. The panel will be moderated by Julie Zucker, Chief Marketing Officer and Partner at Branded Hospitality.The panel, taking place from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM at the NYSRA Hospitality HQ: Learn, Grow, Lead Booth (Booth 1428), features four distinguished women leaders representing different generations who will share their unique journeys through the hospitality industry, the challenges they've overcome, and their keys to success.The timing is particularly meaningful, as the panel takes place on International Women's Day, a global celebration of women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. The discussion will explore how leadership styles and workplace expectations have shifted across generations, what enduring qualities define great leadership regardless of era, and what the future holds for women making their mark on hospitality.Joining Zucker on the panel are Kate Purnomo, Director of Catering & Events at SUNY Albany; Amy Hom, Chief Operating Officer of Barcelona Wine Bar; and Carin Stutz, restaurant executive and board member with extensive leadership experience at Wendy's, Applebee's, Brinker, Cosi, McAlister's Deli, and as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Red Robin."Leadership in hospitality has always required resilience, vision, and the ability to build teams that deliver exceptional experiences," said Julie Zucker, moderator and Chief Marketing Officer at Branded Hospitality. "But watching how these amazing women evolve across generations—while the core values remain constant—that's what makes this conversation essential for anyone building their career in this industry."The panel will provide attendees with actionable insights into navigating career growth in hospitality, understanding how leadership expectations have changed while foundational principles endure, and learning from leaders who have shaped organizations at every stage of their careers. The multi-generational format offers a rare opportunity to hear perspectives spanning decades of industry evolution, from traditional hospitality structures to today's dynamic, technology-driven environment.The discussion is free to attend for all registered New York Restaurant Show attendees and will take place at the NYSRA Hospitality HQ booth on the show floor, allowing for an intimate and accessible conversation among hospitality professionals. The 2026 New York Restaurant Show takes place March 8-10 at the Javits Center in New York City and serves the foodservice industry across the Northeast. For more information on the show, visit https://www.newyorkrestaurantshow.com/ About Branded Hospitality MediaBranded Hospitality Media is the media arm of Branded Hospitality, delivering storytelling, insights, and experiences at the intersection of hospitality, foodservice, technology, and culture. Its flagship platforms include The Hospitality Hangout Podcast, the Hospitality Headline newsletter, and a portfolio of live events and content series that amplify the voices shaping the future of the industry.About New York State Restaurant AssociationThe New York State Restaurant Association (NYSRA) is the voice of the hospitality industry in New York, representing restaurants, foodservice operators, and allied partners across the state. For 90 years, NYSRA has provided members with advocacy, education, workforce development, and cost-saving programs to help businesses thrive.

