Governor, Senate, Assembly commit to protecting elections from Trump’s federal overreach

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas today issued the following joint statement in response to continued threats by President Trump and his administration to interfere with elections in California:

“As President Trump escalates his politically motivated assault on California’s safe and secure elections, we will not stand by while he sows distrust and seeks to undermine the fundamental right to vote. Californians have defended this right since the founding of our great state in 1850 — and we will not let Donald Trump burn our Democracy down 175 years later. United across branches of government, we will work together to protect our free and fair elections this November.”