The Clayman Thyroid Center is part of the Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida. It is the nation’s highest-volume thyroid surgery center, performing over 2,500 thyroid operations each year. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Autoimmune Disease Awareness Month, Clayman Thyroid Center will observe the second annual Hashimoto’s Disease Awareness Day on March 11 — a national initiative launched in 2025 to elevate understanding of the most common cause of hypothyroidism in the United States.This year’s focus moves beyond awareness alone and centers on advocacy — encouraging individuals to become more self-aware of their health, recognize potential symptoms, and seek appropriate evaluation and care.Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland. It often develops gradually and may go undiagnosed because symptoms — including fatigue, weight changes, hair thinning, brain fog, depression, and sensitivity to cold — are frequently dismissed as stress, aging, or lifestyle-related. As a result, many individuals are misdiagnosed or left untreated, sometimes for years.“Too many patients live with symptoms for years before receiving a proper diagnosis,” said Dr. Rashmi Roy, senior thyroid surgeon at the Clayman Thyroid Center. “Hashimoto’s is common, yet often misunderstood. Awareness must lead to action. Patients deserve to understand their symptoms and feel empowered to ask informed questions.”According to national health data, autoimmune diseases affect millions of Americans, with women disproportionately impacted. Hashimoto’s disease alone is estimated to affect up to 5% of the population, with women disproportionately impacted. Yet many cases remain undiagnosed due to nonspecific symptoms and inconsistent screening practices.Clayman Thyroid Center is using this year’s observance to encourage:- Greater self-awareness of persistent thyroid-related symptoms- Proactive conversations with healthcare providers- Appropriate thyroid testing when symptoms are present- Community support for individuals living with autoimmune thyroid disease“Advocacy begins with listening to your body,” said Dr. Gary Clayman, founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center. “If something does not feel right, it is important not to dismiss it. Informed patients are better equipped to seek answers and advocate for appropriate care.”To support this initiative, Clayman Thyroid Center has launched a dedicated educational resource hub providing information on symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and frequently asked questions about Hashimoto’s disease. To support this initiative, Clayman Thyroid Center has launched a dedicated educational resource hub at HashimotosAwareness.com, offering clear, evidence-based information about symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and frequently asked questions. Individuals can also explore Dr. Roy’s GoiterGuru YouTube channel for expert, patient-friendly discussions about Hashimoto’s disease.Clayman Thyroid Center also encourages individuals wanting to learn more by visiting Dr. Roy's GoiterGuru YouTube channel, providing expert explanations and patient-friendly discussions about Hashimoto's.As Hashimoto’s Disease Awareness Day continues to grow in national recognition, Clayman Thyroid Center remains committed to improving thyroid health literacy and ensuring that individuals living with autoimmune thyroid disorders feel seen, heard, and supported.During Autoimmune Disease Awareness Month, the message is simple: know your symptoms, trust your instincts, and advocate for your health.For more information about Hashimoto’s disease and available resources, visit:HashimotosAwareness.comAbout Clayman Thyroid CenterThe Clayman Thyroid Center, founded by internationally recognized thyroid surgeon Dr. Gary Clayman, is internationally recognized for its specialized focus on thyroid and parathyroid surgery.The center is dedicated exclusively to diseases of the thyroid and parathyroid glands, offering advanced diagnostic tools, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and patient-centered care.Through ongoing education initiatives like Hashimoto’s Disease Awareness Day, Clayman Thyroid Center continues its mission to provide clarity, compassion, and world-class expertise to patients navigating thyroid concerns.About the Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions. It unites the expertise of the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center into a single, highly specialized hospital model. Since opening in 2022, the hospital has cared for patients from all 50 U.S. states and more than 80 countries, delivering advanced surgical care, innovative treatments, and a growing research program focused on improving outcomes for endocrine disease patients.

