Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions.

Experts warn that recurrent kidney stones and declining kidney function may signal a curable hormone disorder.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During National Kidney Month, the Norman Parathyroid Center is urging patients and physicians to recognize a frequently overlooked cause of kidney damage: undiagnosed primary hyperparathyroidism . While diabetes and hypertension are well-known contributors to kidney disease, excess parathyroid hormone can silently elevate calcium levels, increasing the risk of recurrent kidney stones , kidney calcification, and progressive kidney decline.Primary hyperparathyroidism occurs when one or more of the parathyroid glands produces too much parathyroid hormone (PTH), which regulates calcium levels in the body. When PTH is overproduced, calcium is pulled from the bones into the bloodstream. Primary hyperparathyroidism affects approximately 1 in 500 women over age 50 and is one of the most common causes of elevated calcium levels. Elevated calcium levels force the kidneys to filter excess calcium day after day, increasing the risk of stone formation and long-term kidney damage.For many patients, kidney stones are the first warning sign — but the underlying cause is often missed. Despite clear biochemical markers, many patients are treated repeatedly for kidney stones without ever being evaluated for an underlying hormonal cause.“Kidney stones are one of the most common and most overlooked warning signs of primary hyperparathyroidism,” said Dr. Jim Norman, founder of the Norman Parathyroid Center. “We routinely see patients who suffered through years of stone episodes before anyone checked their calcium and parathyroid hormone levels. When calcium remains elevated, the kidneys are under constant stress. Over time, that can lead to permanent damage. The tragedy is that this is a curable condition when diagnosed correctly.”Emergency departments often treat the stone but do not investigate persistent hypercalcemia. Over time, untreated hyperparathyroidism can lead to nephrocalcinosis (calcium deposits within the kidney tissue), reduced glomerular filtration rate (GFR), progressive kidney decline, and significant bone loss.Fortunately, primary hyperparathyroidism is surgically curable.“When we treat hyperparathyroidism early, we are not just stopping kidney stones — we are protecting long-term kidney health,” said Dr. Jamie Mitchell of Norman Parathyroid Center. “Many of our patients tell us they were treated repeatedly for stones without anyone investigating the underlying hormone imbalance. Once the overactive parathyroid gland is removed, calcium levels normalize immediately. That means the kidneys are no longer under constant stress. Early diagnosis truly changes the trajectory of a patient’s health.”During National Kidney Month, Norman Parathyroid Center encourages:- Anyone with recurrent kidney stones to request calcium testing- Patients with reduced kidney function to ensure calcium and PTH levels have been evaluated- Physicians to consider hyperparathyroidism in patients with elevated calcium- Recurrent kidney stones are not normal. Persistently elevated calcium is not normal. Both warrant further investigation.About the Norman Parathyroid CenterThe Norman Parathyroid Center is the world’s leading center dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis and surgical treatment of hyperparathyroidism. Founded by Dr. Jim Norman, the center has treated thousands of patients from across the United States and around the world using advanced, minimally invasive parathyroid surgery techniques with high cure rates and low complication rates.About the Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions. It unites the expertise of the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center into a single, highly specialized hospital model. Since opening in 2022, the hospital has cared for patients from all 50 U.S. states and more than 80 countries, delivering advanced surgical care, innovative treatments, and a growing research program focused on improving outcomes for endocrine disease patients.

