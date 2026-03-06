Resistant High Blood Pressure May Signal a Treatable Adrenal Tumor, Experts Warn During National Kidney Month

Dr. Carling and the Carling Adrenal Center team operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery alongside the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Clayman Thyroid Center. The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions.

Experts highlight how adrenal disorders such as Conn’s syndrome and Cushing’s syndrome can silently damage the kidneys.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During National Kidney Month, the Carling Adrenal Center is urging patients and physicians to recognize a frequently missed cause of kidney damage: hormone-producing adrenal tumors. Conditions such as primary hyperaldosteronism (Conn’s syndrome) and Cushing’s syndrome can silently drive resistant hypertension, metabolic dysfunction, and progressive kidney injury.Primary hyperaldosteronism occurs when an adrenal tumor produces excess aldosterone, a hormone responsible for regulating sodium and potassium balance. Primary hyperaldosteronism is estimated to affect up to 1 in 10 patients with resistant hypertension, yet many remain undiagnosed. Excess aldosterone causes the body to retain sodium and excrete potassium, leading to resistant hypertension and ongoing vascular stress. Chronic high blood pressure is a leading cause of kidney damage.“Primary hyperaldosteronism is one of the most underdiagnosed yet most treatable causes of high blood pressure and kidney injury,” said Dr. Tobias Carling, founder of the Carling Adrenal Center. “Excess aldosterone drives blood pressure higher and places constant stress on the kidneys. Many patients are told they simply have difficult hypertension, when in reality there is a surgically correctable adrenal tumor producing excess hormone. Identifying and treating the source can dramatically improve blood pressure control and reduce long-term kidney risk.” Despite clear biochemical markers, many patients are labeled as having “essential hypertension” and placed on multiple medications without ever being screened for aldosterone excess. Persistent hypokalemia (low potassium) is often overlooked as a key warning sign.Cushing’s syndrome poses similar risks through excess cortisol production. Elevated cortisol contributes to diabetes, hypertension, metabolic instability, and systemic inflammation — all of which accelerate kidney decline. “Hormone excess does not just affect one system of the body,” Dr. Carling added. “In Cushing’s syndrome, elevated cortisol contributes to diabetes, high blood pressure, and metabolic instability — all of which accelerate kidney damage over time. When we remove the source of excess hormone production, whether through adrenal surgery or targeted treatment, we are not only correcting the endocrine disorder. We are helping protect vital organs like the kidneys from ongoing injury.”The Carling Adrenal Center is a high-volume adrenal center specializing in adrenal vein sampling, minimally invasive adrenal surgery, and complex adrenal tumor management. Experts emphasize that patients with resistant hypertension — particularly those taking three or more blood pressure medications — should be screened for aldosterone excess.During National Kidney Month, the Carling Adrenal Center encourages:-Patients with resistant hypertension, especially those taking three or more medications, to request screening for primary hyperaldosteronism-Individuals with unexplained low potassium to pursue adrenal evaluation-Physicians to consider hormone-driven causes in patients with difficult-to-control blood pressure-Hormone-driven kidney injury is often reversible when properly diagnosed and treated.About the Carling Adrenal CenterFounded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open the Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world. To learn more visit www.adrenal.com or call (813) 972-0000.About the Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, located in Tampa, Florida, is the world’s first hospital dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of endocrine diseases, including thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal conditions. It unites the expertise of the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center into a single, highly specialized hospital model. Since opening in 2022, the hospital has cared for patients from all 50 U.S. states and more than 80 countries, delivering advanced surgical care, innovative treatments, and a growing research program focused on improving outcomes for endocrine disease patients.

