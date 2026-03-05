Maine Science Teachers Association to Host “Science for All” Conference on May 1 and 2

The Maine Science Teachers Association will host its biannual conference, “Science for All,” the weekend of May 1 and 2, 2026, bringing together science educators from across the state for collaboration, professional learning, and inspiration.

The conference will kick off Friday evening, May 1, 2026, at 5 p.m. at Blueberry Cove 4H Camp and Learning Centers in St. George with dinner, networking, and activities. The full-day program on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. includes an array of interactive breakout sessions catered to Maine educators.

With more than 25 sessions scheduled, the conference offers a diverse range of topics designed to support high-quality, inclusive science instruction for all students. Featured sessions include:

3D Printed Smart Greenhouses with Lynn Hanna, science teacher at Conners Emerson School.

with Lynn Hanna, science teacher at Conners Emerson School. Integrating Machine Learning with the Study of Puffins in Maine with Dr. Jacob Sagrans and Dr. Jan Mokros of Tumblehome, Inc., alongside Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) awardees Diana Allen and Tonya Prentice.

with Dr. Jacob Sagrans and Dr. Jan Mokros of Tumblehome, Inc., alongside Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) awardees Diana Allen and Tonya Prentice. Weaving in Climate and Data through Connected Learning Ecosystems with Robin Lea, learning specialist with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, and Alexandra Ryan, science teacher at Boothbay Regiol High School.

Sessions will highlight innovative classroom strategies, emerging technologies, environmental research, and interdisciplinary approaches that engage students in meaningful scientific inquiry.

Participants can earn eight contact hours for attending the conference. Educators are encouraged to register by March 15, 2026, to take advantage of early-bird rates available for both individuals and districts.

For registration and additional conference information, including accommodation details, please visit the Maine Science Teachers Association website.