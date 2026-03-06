JETBAY Adopts WYVERN Safety Standards as Global Demand for Verified Private Jet Charter Surges

Leading digital aviation platform integrates elite safety intelligence to provide real-time operator vetting and transparency for high-net-worth travelers.

Private aviation clients in 2026 are no longer just looking for speed and luxury; they are demanding verified, data-backed safety standards.” — Cao Yuan, CEO of JETBAY

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global demand for private jet charter services continues to reach record levels, safety verification and operational transparency have become the primary benchmarks for elite travelers. Addressing this market evolution, JETBAY today announced the formal adoption of WYVERN safety standards into its global charter sourcing workflow.By joining the WYVERN network as a Registered Broker, JETBAY now leverages one of the world’s most sophisticated aviation safety intelligence databases. This integration allows JETBAY to provide its clients with an unparalleled layer of due diligence, utilizing real-time data to verify pilot experience, aircraft maintenance history, and insurance compliance for every flight arranged through its platform."Our adoption of WYVERN's rigorous intelligence protocols reflects our mission to lead the industry in transparency. We are providing our clients with the tools to fly with significantly greater confidence, backed by the highest available standard of aviation safety data," said Cao Yuan, Chief Executive Officer at JETBAY.The global private aviation market has expanded significantly over the past year, driven by a growing preference for "security-first" travel among corporate leaders and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. As the sector matures, the role of independent safety data becomes critical in distinguishing premium brokers from standard market participants.As part of this initiative, JETBAY now utilizes the Pilot and Aircraft Safety Survey (PASS™) program. This system generates a comprehensive safety report for every mission, comparing operator data against a predefined global standard to ensure every aircraft and crew member meets specific safety benchmarks before a client ever boards.“Safety is a dynamic commitment that requires constant vigilance,” added Cao. “By integrating WYVERN’s Safety Intelligence Reports (SIR) into our AI-powered booking platform, JETBAY is reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for those who refuse to compromise on operational excellence.”About JETBAYJETBAY is a digital aviation platform connecting travelers with a global network of over 10,000 operators, assessed against WYVERN safety standards. Focused on transparency, safety, and efficiency, JETBAY leverages AI-driven technology to streamline the charter process while maintaining rigorous adherence to global safety and compliance standards.About WYVERNWYVERN is a globally recognized leader in aviation safety intelligence and risk management. For over 30 years, WYVERN has provided the aviation community with the data and tools necessary to evaluate risk and ensure safety. Its Wingman and Registered Broker programs are considered the industry benchmark for operational integrity and transparency.

