Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) Assessments Now Available Through Maine School Safety Center

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce a safety resource now available to schools through the Maine School Safety Center (MSSC). Chief Jack D. Peck, Jr. (Retired), MSSC School Emergency Management Coordinator, has earned professional certification in Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) and is offering free, on-site CPTED assessments to Maine schools.

CPTED is a proactive approach to school safety that focuses on how thoughtful design and effective use of indoor and outdoor spaces can help reduce risk, support positive behavior, and create safer and more welcoming learning environments. By evaluating building layout, visibility, lighting, access points, and the overall flow of spaces, CPTED assessments help identify practical strategies schools can use to strengthen safety and security.

This resource provides school administrators, educators, and facilities teams with actionable recommendations tailored to each school’s unique environment. The goal is to support safer schools through practical, cost-effective improvements that can be implemented over time.

School administrators and district leaders interested in scheduling a free on-site CPTED assessment or learning more about this resource are encouraged to contact Jack Peck at Jack.Peck@maine.gov or 207-458-5438.

