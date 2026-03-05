Building the Skilled Workforce: Women in the Trades from High School to Adult Education

Pictured: Angela Mantha recently completed her CDL at Maranacook Adult Education.

In Maine, women from high school to adulthood are charting their paths into the state’s skilled trades workforce. By participating in hands-on experiences through career and technical education (CTE), Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO), and adult education, these students are mastering equipment, learning industry standards, and engaging in real-world problem-solving, gaining practical experience and marketable skills aligned with high-demand industries.

There is a greater trend at hand: More women are now entering career and technical programs with clear goals and a strong sense of direction, seeing the trades not as unconventional options but as viable, rewarding professions. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to highlight some of stories from across the state for Women in the Trades Month in March.

Alex Ridlon, Brewer High School

Back in 2020, when I was 12 years old, I was burned in a fire, and I lost my father; both are experiences that profoundly changed my perspective on life. Facing such a significant loss at a young age and the deforming of my skin forced me to mature quickly and shaped the direction I chose for my future. From an early age, I enjoyed working outdoors and being active. As I entered Brewer High School, however, I often felt out of place.



My family was going through financial hardships, and I experienced bullying as a result. Rather than allow those challenges to define me, I made the decision to focus on building a future for myself. I chose to pursue a career in construction, both because I enjoy working outside and because it offered me a practical path toward independence and growth.

So far, I have primarily worked on medical facilities. It is especially meaningful to me to know that the buildings I help to construct will one day serve people in need. Contributing to projects that positively impact others gives my work a deeper purpose.

During that difficult time in high school, I sought guidance from one of the smartest, most helpful, easy-to-talk-to people, Mr. Kevin Napolillo, my ELO coordinator, who became an important source of support. He encouraged me to invest time in preparing for the real world. Over the course of four weeks during the summer, I dedicated myself to daily reading, learning, and hands-on preparation. That experience opened my eyes to what I was capable of achieving and helped me develop both confidence and direction.

I decided to begin working with concrete as a way to enter the field and start building toward my long-term goal of becoming a heavy-equipment operator. Throughout my journey, I have learned the importance of resilience and focus. I have found that the more determined you are to succeed, the more important it becomes to stay committed to your goals and not be discouraged by negativity.

As a young woman entering the construction industry at 17 and now 18 years old, I have gained valuable experience and perspective. I graduated earlier than the rest of my class—an accomplishment that strengthened my confidence and reaffirmed my determination. Working alongside experienced professionals has shown me the clear difference between classroom learning and real-world application. In many ways, I have learned more through hands-on experience in construction than I did in a traditional classroom setting. My journey has been shaped by hardship, perseverance, and a strong desire to build not only structures but also a meaningful and independent life for myself.

Isabella (Izzy) Moore, Brewer High School/Maine Construction Academy

During my junior year of high school, I knew it was nearly time to choose my career path post-graduation. I didn’t know what path I wanted to take, but I did know that I needed some hands-on work. I heard about the Maine Construction Academy, so I decided to check it out. I signed up and got approved for it but was still unsure; as it turns out, it was the best decision I ever made for myself, and I have no regrets.

This program gave me the opportunity to do an apprenticeship during my senior year of high school through N.S. Giles Foundations, which transferred to Sargent, [my current place of employment], after graduation. It was here that I learned how to use heavy equipment. Both companies have welcomed me with open arms and given me amazing mentors and opportunities.



Without all of this, I would not be the woman I am today. I feel as though construction gave me more structure and discipline, along with a lot of confidence. I have been able to not only become more independent mentally but financially, as well. At just 19 years old, I have my own apartment, bought my first “big girl” car on my own, and have taken a few vacations. Now, that’s just the fun stuff—but you get what I’m saying. If it weren’t for this program, I wouldn’t be where I am today, nor would I have the life I have built for myself so far.

What started out as “I’m just going to test the waters and see what happens” turned into such a growing passion for this field. I can’t see myself doing anything else, and I look forward to doing this for the rest of my career. I am extremely grateful to all the people who have taken a chance on me during this path, along with all of the opportunities that have been given to me.

Lily Kick, Sacopee Valley High School

Lily Kick is a senior at Sacopee Valley High School who plans to pursue a career in the manufacturing industry.

“Manufacturing is a field full of innovation, and that is what I want to invest my future in,” Kick said. “Career surveys often pushed me toward architecture or actuary. Through some research and a few job shadows, I learned that these were not career pathways for me.”



As a junior, Kick interned at New England Castings in Standish, a local manufacturer of precision alloy castings using the lost-wax casting method. This year, she is participating in an internship at ARCH Cutting Tools in Cornish, a company that manufactures metal removal cutting tools for a variety of industries.

“My two internships have solidified my decision to obtain a mechanical engineering degree and hopefully contribute to the innovation in the manufacturing industry,” Kick said.

Kick explained that she does not think she would enjoy a predictable office job. Instead, she prefers the field’s constant new tasks and issues that require immediate attention, as well as its adaptability and unpredictability.



Kick credits the support of her ELO teacher, Dr. Elizabeth Sanborn, whom she says, “undoubtedly made the most impactful difference in my future pursuing engineering and manufacturing.”

Kick noted she also feels her ELO experiences have helped to strengthen her personally as a young woman.

“It is notorious that trades are a male-dominated field; however, my success has taught me there is always room for change,” Kick said.

Maranacook Adult Education

One of the programs offered at Maranacook Adult Education is aimed at addressing a critical need in the workforce: truck driving.

“Both nationally and here in Maine, we are facing a critical shortage of truck drivers. There simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet the needs of the industry,” Steve Vose, Director of Maranacook Adult Education, said.

Vose said part of the solution entails getting more women involved by demonstrating that truck driving is a safe, viable career path with good pay—typically above minimum wage. He said he was pleased when the Maine Department of Labor and Maine Department of Transportation announced a $96,000 Women in Trucking grant for Maranacook Adult Education to help more women afford to get their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).



“I am extremely encouraged to see state governments, employers, and nonprofit organizations recognizing this challenge and beginning to provide truck-driving schools with the financial support and resources necessary to help address these staffing shortages,” Vose said. “For far too long, the trucking industry has overlooked a vital resource: women drivers. Women are the future of trucking and deserve to be recognized and valued as such.”

Vanessa Mercado recently received her CDL from Maranacook Adult Education and is now driving for Dead River Company—an experience that she has called “life changing.” Mercado said the Maranacook Adult Education program helped her to gain confidence in her skills, allowing her to now do this job that she finds meaningful.

“I know that I’m providing to the community as a delivery driver,” Mercado said. “I’m able to do something that gives back.”

Nancy Frost, one of two female truck-driving instructors at Maranacook Adult Education, said that she is pleased to see more female representation in the truck-driving industry.

“I think it’s a lot easier for women now,” Frost said. “I think that this grant is going to be wonderful.”

Vose shared that all Women in Truck Driving scholarships are spoken for in the July program, but Maranacook Adult Education is currently accepting scholarship applications for November. Those interested should please contact Vose at 207-242-8795.

